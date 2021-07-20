Olivid Rodrigo beef aside, Courtney Love has always been an inspiration. As the unofficial spokesmodel for the ‘90s grunge aesthetic (alongside her late husband Kurt Cobain), Love’s outfit choices and star power caught everyone’s attention since coming onto the music scene with her band Hole in 1989. Eventually, Hollywood and the fashion industry took notice, ass well, and she became a red carpet staple in the late ‘90s, going from grunge to glam and even garnering a campaign gig with Versace.

Grunge style may be associated with babydoll dresses and Dr. Martens, but Love was way ahead of that, coining the aesthetic’s term as “kinderwhore” and having a penchant for slip dresses and Mary Janes instead. (Her beauty looks were just as good, too.)

“History is funny. I would say that Calvin Klein didn’t actually invent slip dresses as outerwear in ’91. I did. At least more than him,” said Love in Interview questionnaire.

“To clarify one thing: I really never had a pair of steel-toe Dr. Martens in my life,” she added. “But whatever, I’ll resell them to people who really want to believe that.”

Ahead, check out some of her best fashion moments from the decade.

1993, MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing a white halter gown and matching shoes to the 1993 MTV VMAs with Kurt Cobain and their daughter Frances Bean.

1994, D.A.R.E. Benefit Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Wearing a very ‘90s babydoll dress with Mary Janes to the 1994 D.A.R.E. Benefit.

1994, MTV Movie Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing a black mini slip dress with Mary Janes to the 1994 MTV Movie Awards with Michael Stipe of R.E.M.

1995, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Tammie Arroyo/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing matching tiaras and thrifted wedding dresses with Amanda de Cadenet to the 1995 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

1995, MTV VMAs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing one of her many looks from the 1995 MTV VMAs, including this all-black outfit with fishnets, knee-high boots, and a leopard coat.

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a fitted top with pink satin details and lace trim with a skirt and short cardigan.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing a short white dress for her final 1995 MTV VMAs look with Drew Barrymore and Hole bandmate Eric Erlandson.

1996, The People Vs. Larry Flynt Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a classic black dress, pointed heels, and a leopard print bag to the premiere of her breakout film The People Vs. Larry Flynt.

1997, Golden Globes Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a black Versace gown, top-handle bag, and diamond jewelry to the 1997 Golden Globes.

1997, Oscars Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a silk satin white Versace gown and diamond jewelry to the 1997 Oscars.

1997, ACLU Torch of Liberty Dinner Lindsay Brice/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Wearing an orange gown with a purple velvet stole to the ACLU Torch of Liberty Dinner in 1997.

1997, Batman & Robin Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a pastel-colored gown to the 1997 premiere of Batman & Robin.

1997, Leaving LAX Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a pajama-style matching set in yellow while traveling at LAX.

1997, VH1 Fashion Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a lilac-colored Versace dress to the 1997 VH1 Fashion Awards.

1998, The Object of My Affection Screening Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Back to Love’s slip-dress go-to with this wrap-style version and a magenta shawl.

1998, MTV VMAs Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black sparkling halter top and leather pants to the 1998 MTV VMAs.

1998, Home Fries Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Alongside Barrymore, wearing a black maxi dress to the Home Fries premiere in 1998.

1998, Billboard Music Awards Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images With her Hole bandmates wearing a tie-dye halter dress to the 1998 Billboard Music Awards.

1999, 200 Cigarettes Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black dress with a sheer midriff to the premiere of 200 Cigarettes in 1999.

1999, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a pink Versace dress to the 1999 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards.

1999, Hole Concert in Los Angeles Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing a midi dress and Mary Janes while performing with Hole in 1999.

1999, Man On The Moon Premiere in Los Angeles Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeve black fitted maxi dress with a side-slit to the Los Angeles Man On The Moon premiere in 1999.

1999, Man On The Moon Premiere in New York Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing a high-slit turquoise gown to the New York Man On The Moon premiere in 1999.

