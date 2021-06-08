The ‘90s are very much back in fashion. While some people who are stocking up on baggy jeans and oversized blazers weren’t even alive during the sartorially inspiring decade, Winona Ryder remembers it well. The actor was all over the red carpet back then, and her ‘90s style will forever be on the radar of fashion fans.
“It’s hard to talk about the influence of the ‘90s because I lived through it, so I see it differently than the younger generation,” Ryder told Harper’s Bazaar back in 2018. “People are obviously carefully cherry picking the better trends — there were a lot of bad looks in the ‘90s.”
It’s not just the styles of the ‘90s that are enjoying a resurgence, but the shopping habits, too. Vintage and thrifting are very much back, as well, with online marketplaces including Depop and ThredUP making secondhand shopping easier than ever.
“There were certain things that were simply welcome — like, suddenly it was ‘cool’ to wear thrift store clothes, flannels, etc. That was great in the sense that it was something that everyone could afford,” she said. “I thought that was really cool. Then designers started making $500 flannel shirts and we were like, ‘huh?’”
While Ryder may have mixed feelings about old photos of her popping up on the mood boards of Gen Z, there is one thing that’s certain: She was, is, and always will be a ‘90s style icon. Below, check out some of her best looks from the decade.