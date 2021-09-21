Fugees Reunite For Their First World Tour In 25 Years

Ready or not, the Fugees are back. The legendary hip-hop trio — made up of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michael — is reuniting to embark on their first world tour in 25 years, and their first live performances together in 15 years. It’s all to mark the 25th anniversary of The Score, the 1996 landmark album from the trailblazing group.

Kicking off in September, the reunion tour will span 12 shows across the U.S., Europe, and Africa, with their two final shows in Nigeria and Ghana. But first, the trio will play a special pop-up show on September 22 in NYC at a to-be-announced venue.

Ms. Lauryn Hill said of the tour in a press statement: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean added: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The Score was released in 1996 as Fugees’ second and final studio album. The project, which remains a watershed project from the group and hip-hop as a whole, produced a slew of hit singles, including “Ready Or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and more. The group disbanded soon after in 1997 in a messy and complicated break-up. The trio last performed live together in 2006 for a slew of reunion shows.

Read on for everything you need to know about attending Fugees’ reunion world tour, including the full tour dates and how to buy tickets.

Fugees Reunion Tour Dates & Location

Fugees will kick off their reunion tour on September 22 with a special pop-up show in NYC, its location still undisclosed at press time. The tour will then commence in earnest in November, with shows across the U.S. before moving across the ocean to Paris and London, and finally ending with a still to-be-announced show in Nigeria, and Ghana. See the full list of dates and locations below.

Fugees 2021 Reunion World Tour Dates

Wednesday, September 22 – NYC – TBA

Tuesday, November 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, November 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Friday, November 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thursday, November 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, November 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Friday, November 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sunday, November 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, December 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Monday, December 6 – London, U.K. – The O 2

TBA – Nigeria – TBA

Saturday, December 18 – Ghana – TBA

How To Buy Fugees’ Reunion Tour Tickets

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.