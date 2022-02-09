During a time when the grunge aesthetic was taking over, Pamela Anderson served us full-on fashion vixen. The Baywatch star’s wardrobe was full of baby tees, mini skirts, and the occasional latex dress — all of which could easily be recreated today.

At the start of ‘90s, Anderson had a softer approach to her outfits, like Reformation-worthy dresses, classic jean shorts, and even a few sporty ensembles. As her following grew, so did her fashion taste, and soon enough, Anderson was walking red carpets in statement hats, leather pants, and form-fitting corset tops. Her daring approach to getting dressed only added to her star power at the time, which is why Anderson remains a style inspiration decades later.

Ahead, check out some of Anderson’s best fashion moments from the ‘90s.

1990, Los Angeles Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1990, Anderson wore a black leather jacket, straight-leg jeans, and black boots while out at Bar One in Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend Scott Baio.

1991, National Council of Aging Event Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images With Baio again, Anderson wore a long, light blue, button-down dress with black boots to the National Council of Aging event in L.A.

1991, ABC Television Affiliates Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1991, Anderson wore a short white dress with a sweetheart neckline to the ABC Television Affiliates Party.

1991, ABC Television Fall Season Kick-Off Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the ABC Television Fall Season Kick-Off Party in 1991, Anderson wore a short red dress with buttons and a tie at the back.

1992, Howie Mandell’s Stand-Up TV Special Screening Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images With David Charvet in 1992, Anderson went to a screening for Howie Mandel: Howie Spent Our Summer wearing a long-sleeve, scoopneck navy top, a black mini skirt, tights, and a statement buckle belt.

1992, Hollywood All-Stars Charity Baseball Game Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At a Hollywood All-Stars Charity Baseball Game in 1992, Anderson wore a white V-neck top, denim shorts, a black belt with a silver buckle, and black cowboy boots.

1992, Make-A-Wish Celebrity Tennis Classic Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1992 at the Make-A-Wish Celebrity Tennis Classic, Anderson went for an all-white sporty look, including a knotted V-neck tee, white shorts, slouchy white socks, sneakers, and a pair of rounded cat-eye sunglasses.

1993, Budweiser Surf Tour Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the Budweiser Surf Tour in 1993, Anderson wore an all-blue looking, including a tied-up button-down, denim shorts, a beaded necklace, and flip-flops.

1993, Oscars Viewing Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1993, Anderson attended Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy’s Oscars viewing party wearing an off-the-shoulder blue gown with black peep-toe heels.

1993, Behind-The-Scenes at Baywatch Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While filming for Baywatch in 1993, Anderson wore a cozy sweater-and-jeans look.

1993, Hollywood Stars Celebrity Baseball Game Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At a Hollywood Stars Celebrity Baseball Game in 1993, Anderson wore a Reebok unitard and white sneakers.

1994, Planet Hollywood Opening Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At a Planet Hollywood opening in Las Vegas in 1994, Anderson wore a jersey-style baby tee, a black mini skirt, and knee-high boots.

1994, "The Hoppening" Playboy Party Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images With Bret Michaels, Anderson attended Playboy’s "The Hoppening" party in 1994 wearing a long white summer-friendly dress with a wraparound tie at the waist.

1994, Baywatch 100th Anniversary Celebration Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Baywatch 100th Anniversary Celebration in 1994, Anderson wore a simple black maxi dress with peep-toe heels.

1994, CCAM Awards Patrick Riviere/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the 1994 CCAM Awards in Sydney, Anderson wore a black dress with safety-pin embellishments.

1994, Baywatch Promotional Tour Patrick Riviere/Hulton Archive/Getty Images While promoting Baywatch in Australia in 1994, Anderson wore a beach-ready, all-white look, including a lace top, crochet mini skirt, and bikini.

1995, MTV Rock & Jock Softball Game Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 1994 at the MTV Rock & Jock Softball Game, Anderson wore a sporty look including a baseball jersey dress, Adidas sneakers, a baseball cap, and a sweatband around her head.

1995, National Association of Television Program Executives Conference Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1995 National Association of Television Program Executives Conference in Las Vegas, Anderson wore a black blazer and a matching dress with peep-toe heels.

1995, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Grand Opening Party Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Grand Opening Party in Las Vegas in 1994 with Tommy Lee, Anderson wore a red-and-pink latex halter dress.

1995, Cannes Film Festival Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images Anderson attended the 1995 Cannes Film Festival to promote Barb Wire wearing a black leather corset top, matching pants, long gloves, and knee-high boots.

1995, Grammys A&M Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At a Grammys party in 1995 with Lee, Anderson wore a silver, holographic gown.

1996, American Music Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the 1996 AMAs with Lee, Anderson wore a short white dress with silver platform heels.

1996, VSDA Convention Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the VSDA Conference in 1996, Anderson wore a graphic baby tee, denim mini skirt, and black heels.

1997, American Music Awards Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 1997 AMAs with Lee, Anderson wore a sheer black gown with red embroidery and a large wide-brim hat, which soon became her signature accessory.

1997, LAX Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At LAX in 1997, Anderson’s airport outfit included a white graphic tee, black leggings, black UGG boots, and a black pullover wrapped around her waist.

1997, RockWalk Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At RockWalk in 1997 with Lee and first son Brandon, Anderson wore a black graphic baby tee, matching low-rise leather pants, and boots.

1997, Press Conference Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images At a press conference in 1995, Anderson wore a sheer babydoll dress with patterned details and strappy black sandal heels.

1998, Rolling Stones Concert Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At a Rolling Stones concert with Lee in 1998, Anderson wore a white graphic baby tee, a white micro-mini skirt, and pastel pink knee-high go-go boots.

1999, National Association of Television Program Executives Convention Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images At the 1999 NATPE Convention with actress Natalie Raitano, Anderson wore a baby blue mini dress with strappy sandal heels.

1999, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the 1999 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Anderson wore a white sparkling gown with a high slit and matching white strappy sandal heels.

1999, O2 Bar & Restaurant Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At a PETA event in 1999, Anderson wore a PETA logo ringer tee with black pants and sandal heels.

1999, LAX Andrew Shawaf/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At LAX in 1999 with Lee, Anderson wore a tied-up graphic ringer tee, low-waisted white pants, and white flip-flops.

1999, PETA Benefit Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images At a PETA benefit in 1999, Anderson dressed up in costume inspired by the goddess Venus.

1999, MTV VMAs Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the 1999 MTV VMAs, Anderson wore a white corset top, sequined pants, and a pink feathered Ivy Supersonic hat with black sandal heels.

1999, PETA Charity Party Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At a PETA charity party in 1999, Anderson wore a strapless pastel green-and-white gown with matching sandal heels.

