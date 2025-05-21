4 Sheer Outfit Ideas For Summer, As Seen On Charli, Kelela & Alexa

Every first exceptionally warm day in the year kickstarts the rush towards summer trends — and a desire to show off a little more skin than usual. Sheer dressing is, of course, nothing new, with headlines every summer for the last however many years the Internet’s been in existence extolling the “naked dressing” moment we can’t help repeating. But this year, it’s already looked and felt different. Just a few months ago, a handful of our favorite it girls donned our favorite outfit equation of the year — a sheer skirt and sturdy jacket — bringing a more balanced look to transparency. With a new Cannes dress code and hell being raised in the news, well, every day, it’s more poignant than ever to throw caution to the wind and let an errant nipple or navel fly its freak flag freely.

I personally just returned from a trip to Seoul, where every store I went into had some form of sheerness, whether materializing in a gauzy cardigan or flimsy nylon jacket, and the majority of vintage stores in the U.S. are focusing on buying similar pieces. We took a look at what some of our most-followed girls are wearing right now, and giving some tips on how to achieve the same effect.

Tonal Color-Block It

Some sheer outfits rely on a starkly contrasting color, but sometimes they call for more muted accessories. Alexa made this sheer Supriya Lele dress effectively cool by cutting it with darker accessories (and there’s that arm cuff again!).

Make It Office-Ready

Even if you’re working remotely for the summer, dressing up like you have a meeting or two to attend fulfills a certain fantasy. Dua’s Calvin Klein Collection look is a little in the vein of sheer-skirt-sturdy-jacket dressing, but plan for warmer weather by tucking a solid shirt into your transparent A-line skirt. Keep everything netural, and if you must, add a pop of color in a bag.

Dress It Up For The Club With A Boss Coat

Dare to make an entrance in floor-sweeping outerwear, only to immediately peel it off and throw it on the nearest couch. When it’s especially hot out, the fur might not make sense, but you can find ways around feeling too warm by keeping the base layer skin-clinging and barely there.

Myha'la Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kelela Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Panel & Monotone All Day

Charli’s simply never looked hotter than she did in this dusty lavender Saint Laurent dress. Find something that will handily cover what needs to be covered while still letting your Pilates work shine through with well-placed paneling. With something so simple as a slip dress, pick a wow accessory like a textured something-or-other, maybe a statement bag (we all can’t be red-carpet ready with just a feathered boa).