The stairs outside the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes have been lined with red, the new (conservative and slightly patriarchal) dress code has been instated, and the movie lineup is ready: The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is here. We won’t be seeing any nipples or sweeping cathedral trains on dresses this year due to the updated dress code (RIP to the stylists calling in more demure options at the last minute), but we will definitely be seeing many drool-worthy confections if the lineup gives any indication. Before we get into the films that will define the fall (and another jam-packed awards season) we’re turning the clock back to honor, yes, some boob-forward and space-taking looks, but also the ones that stole our hearts.

As we poured over countless images over the festival’s rich history, a theme emerged: nlack and white. A few looks here are all-white, others all-black, some a mix of the two, but the fashion we were drawn to stayed within these anti-color lanes. Of course, the accessories make or break the lack of saturation, with special shoutouts needed to Rihanna’s itty-bitty glasses and decadent emeralds and Bella Hadid’s infamous “lung” necklace. Below are 16 looks in B&W that are anything but boring.

Grace Jones, 2001 JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images A Tumblr mainstay and a look (Issey Miyake, thank you very much) that hasn’t aged a day since it walked the red carpet 24 years ago.

Nicole Kidman, 2017 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The shoe is reason enough to get this on our list, but this Calvin Klein By Appointment (designed by Raf Simons) is ladylike yet youthful, and Kidman perfects it with delicate glam.

Rihanna, 2017 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Who could forget this Rih moment? Yes, the white Dior down and cape was a moment, but we chose a zoomed-in shot so you can take in her Chopard emeralds and diamonds in all their glory.

Elle Fanning, 2019 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fanning is something of a Cannes regular, and this Dior look was a sublime nod to the ‘50s.

Bella Hadid, 2021 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This broke the Internet (and would not fly today), and gave Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry one of his first viral moments.

Bella Hadid, 2021 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The princess of Cannes also stole hearts in this recreation of a Jean Paul Gaultier look, breasts revealed and all.

Yseult, 2022 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the coolest French girls around (and that’s a hard list to top), who wasn’t afraid to embrace anatomy — also in Schiaparelli.

Bella Hadid, 2022 Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images A subtler moment from 2021’s breast-heavy offerings, but one that deserves attention nonetheless.

Bella Hadid, 2022 Lionel Hahn/FilmMagic/Getty Images This isn’t a red-carpet moment, but it’s too good not to include. The Chopard ambassador turned heads in Fall 1986 Chanel.

Tilda Swinton, 2022 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only Swinton could pull off this Alaïa exaggerated shirt-dress and make it look anything but frumpy (or wrinkled).

Hari Nef, 2023 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Can’t we just let the girls serve sheath and sensuality in peace?

Hunter Schafer, 2024 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images We still think about this Prada milkmaid fantasy a lot in our team chat.

Isabelle Huppert, 2024 JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images A white bathrobe turned Balenciaga couture on the greatest living French actress. It oozes a cool we can only hope to come close to in our lives.

Naomi Campbell, 2024 Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another archival Chanel pull — and this one didn’t need a tailor, considering she wore it on the runway some 30 years prior.

Selena Gomez, 2024 Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We still stand by this being the best Gomez has ever looked, dressed impeccably by Saint Laurent.

Alexa Chung, 2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images We would expect nothing less from the queen of cool than to pull off a Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier horned-boob number. (Would this fly in the new dress code?)