Lindsay Lohan Wears Vintage Chanel & Brand-New Saint Laurent At CinemaCon

In the land of reboots — with endless sequels, prequels, and offshoots of shows and movies cropping up more than original content — we are welcoming the next chapter of Freaky Friday with open arms. Freakier Friday promises more Lindsay Lohan on our screens, and we’ll take any opportunity to see her glowing skin up close any time. The movie isn’t slated for release until August 2025, but LiLo hit up CinemaCon in early April to pick up an award and promote the movie, and she continues to drop jaws with how f*cking great she looks.

She first popped out on the red carpet before Disney’s presentation of their upcoming films in a kelly-green Saint Laurent minidress, complete with a chain belt and sheer tights. To hit the stage with her screen mom (and everyone’s collective mom) Jamie Lee Curtis, she changed into a vintage lavender mini from Chanel, paired with some throwback PVC pumps, the better to let her scarlet-red pedicure shine. Finally, she was presented with the Vanguard Award and turned up looking like an Oscar winner (which will come, trust us) in a portrait-neckline Jacquemus dress, styled with a sleek patent slingback and low-key diamonds.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

While the diverse color palette showed off how her new blonde matches with just about anything, her hair and makeup stayed the same, the better to show off her impeccable locks and world-famous eyes. This is just a little taste of the fashion and beauty to be served up during the Freakier Friday press tour, and she’s served up enough to keep us satiated until the real promotion begins.