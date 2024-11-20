We're beyond remake fatigue, but when we heard that Cruel Intentions was coming back with a sexy, collegiate bent, we perked right up (no cocaine crucifix necessary). Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zac Burgess, the new production further updates Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' steamy source material with sorority recruitment, revenge porn, and some small-time embezzlement — and, glaringly, zero schoolwork.

At the series' Nov. 19 premiere event in LA, the cast — dressed in on-theme black with some subtle lingerie detailing (and a less subtle hip-high slit) — stopped by the photo studio to sit for Myles Hendrik, the resulting images from which NYLON exclusively shares here. Cruel Intentions is available to stream on Nov. 21.

