At the June 24 world premiere of MaXXXine, the scene at the historic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles was straight out of the ‘80s: Mia Goth channeled Pamela Anderson at the height of her bombshell era, actress and singer Angelyne perched atop a pink Corvette, and a group of faux protesters holding “Hollywood is Satan’s Playground” signs made an appearance while a Pearl look-alike wandered around unsettling guests (don’t worry — they were both in on the joke).

That retro-meets-horror energy carried through to the afterparty at the Chateau Marmont, where cast members like Halsey and Lily Collins enjoyed “Night Stalker” cocktails and danced to tunes by Alison Wonderland. Photographer Myles Hendrik was on the grounds to document the festivities: Kim Petras vamping it up for the camera in a killer all-black ensemble, Cole Sprouse arm-in-arm with Lukas Gage, and Sophie Thatcher taking a break from the function — all accompanied by a slightly too realistic replica of Maxine Minx’s severed head. Below, see the very best photos of the night exclusively on NYLON.

Angelyne & Lily Collins Myles Hendrik

Cole Sprouse Myles Hendrik

Halsey Myles Hendrik

Sophie Thatcher Myles Hendrik

Kate Berlant & Naomi McPherson Myles Hendrik

Kim Petras Myles Hendrik

Kaytranada Myles Hendrik

Zaria & Malia Pyles Myles Hendrik

Alison Wonderland Myles Hendrik