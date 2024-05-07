Pamela Anderson Made Her Met Gala Debut At 56

The first Monday in May came with a huge cultural first in 2024 as Pamela Anderson made her Met Gala debut.

Anderson tapped into the year’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with cream chiffon gown by Oscar de la Renta. She added to the gown’s ethereal aura with nearly 200 carats in pink and white lab diamonds from Pandora, where she’s the global ambassador. (The pink diamonds also made their official debut.) While Anderson has opted to go makeup-free in recent years, on May 6 she had her face made up by Pat McGrath herself.

Anderson’s classic blonde locks were in an elegant updo courtesy of hairstylist Orlando Pita. She completed the night’s look with with a golden faux feather headpiece from Noel Stewart.