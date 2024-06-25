Halsey & Mia Goth Give Two Versions Of Glam At The MaXXXine Premiere

The L.A. premiere of MaXXXine, the final installment of Ti West’s X film series with A24, took place on June 24 at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. As the red carpet welcomed cast members Lily Collins, Sophie Thatcher, Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, and, of course, Mia Goth, we saw different interpretations of glam — and a hint of era-appropriate method dressing.

The two leads showed up in near-contrasting looks: Goth wore a black velvet gown with a halter neckline and a cutout back from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The fabric and shape, along with the grommet details along the bust, nod to ‘80s bombshells à la Pamela Anderson (the film is also set in that era) — but the more modern, minimal hair and makeup are what you’d expect from a frequent Miu Miu model like Goth.

Halsey, on the other hand, went all out with a Cher-adjacent look. The singer showed off her gold sequin two-piece from Bronx and Banco’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Ever the maximalist, she struck showgirl poses while playing with her voluminous curls, which were paired with a dramatic cat eye and gold eyeshadow. In a clever styling move, the singer turned the two-piece’s skirt so the hip cutouts were front and center instead of asymmetrical, as they were originally shown on the runway.

MaXXXine picks up where the trilogy’s first film, X, leaves off: Mia Goth as Maxine continues to chase her dreams of stardom while trying to avoid the serial killer terrorizing 1980s Los Angeles. Halsey joins the cast as Tabby Martin, Maxine’s friend and comrade in the pursuit of fame and success.