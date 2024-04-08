Halsey & Mia Goth Seek Stardom In The Trailer For Maxxxine

MaXXXine, the third installment of Ti West’s horror series following the murderous antics of an aspiring star, is coming this summer.

First came X in 2022, which followed a group of amateur ‘70s pornographers who are murdered while shooting a film on the farm by its old woman proprietor: Pearl, played by an unrecognizable Mia Goth. Later that year, Pearl was released, a prequel to X following its titular character with dreams of becoming a Hollywood star in the Spanish Flu-era South, who instead becomes a serial killer.

Now, MaXXXine takes its star to ‘80s Hollywood, where adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx (Goth) finally gets her big break — until a mysterious string of murders threatens to reveal her past.

Alongside Goth, the third installment has a star-studded cast including Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

MaXXXine hits theaters July 5. Watch the movie’s first trailer, below.