The Best Outfits From Gossip Girl 2.0’s Debut Season (So Far)

Hello, Upper East Siders, New York’s most elite high schoolers are back better than ever. The hit TV show Gossip Girl has finally resurrected nearly eight years after the final episode aired, giving viewers a glance into a new generation of Manhattan’s most affluent (and entitled) teens.

Just like its original counterpart, the HBO Max reboot still keeps fashion at the forefront. Although there are many style parallels between the two series, the new show offers a refreshing twist. Styled by costume designer Eric Daman, hailing from the OG series, Gossip Girl 2.0 serves us a blend of nostalgia and designer with looks, ranging from bold silhouettes to totally glammed-out school uniforms.

The midseason finale just premiered on Thursday, Aug. 12, but don’t worry, the show will resume in the fall in November. In the meantime, walk through some of our favorite looks that we absolutely adore so far, below, and be sure to check back later when the debut season wraps up.

Episode 1: “Just Another Girl on the MTA” Emily V. Aragones/Courtesy of HBO Max In the opening scene, we get our first look into what the signature Gossip Girl school uniform is like in 2021. Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak) wore a plaid jumper from French Toast School paired with a matching tie and Adidas Superstar platform sneakers. Julien Calloway (played by “It” Girl Jordan Alexander) wore an oversized pinstripe button-down with black shorts and a tie. She finished the look with almond-colored boots by Schutz. Luna La (played by Zión Moreno) is dressed in a white embroidered blouse by Cami NYC, a black skirt, and heeled sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Later in the episode, Zoya changed into a metallic form-fitting dress by Alice + Olivia. She paired the look with black T-Strap heels from Louise Et Cie and a black Little Liffner crossbody bag.

Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max The social-savvy mean girls are breakout stars on the show and their outfits do not disappoint. Luna wore a one-shoulder white dress with shimmery stars by Rococo Sand, suede sandals by Valentino, and a dazzling clutch by Judith Leiber. Monet De Haan (played by Savannah Lee Smith) was dressed in a houndstooth corset bodysuit by David Koma and a black mini wrap skirt from Alice + Olivia.

Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max Our noble Obie Bergmann IV (portrayed by Eli Brown) looked dapper in a brown suit by Hugo Boss.

Episode 2: “She’s Having A Maybe” Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max In a sister showdown from Episode 2, Julien strutted the catwalk wearing a black-and-white printed maxi dress by Christopher John Rogers. Her (no longer secret) little sis wore an orange sequined dress by Alex Perry with Sophia Webster sandals and a bejeweled clutch bag from Jimmy Choo.

HBO Max screenshot Our beloved mean girls stirred the pot in style. Luna wore a pink crop top by Cinq á Sept with orange bottoms, while Monet wore a purple padded blazer and matching pleated trousers by Christopher John Rogers.

HBO Max screenshot Gossip Girl always gives us a good ballgown moment. Julien was seen in a black corseted ball gown by Christopher John Rogers and Bvlgari earrings.

HBO Max screenshot In a confrontation in the school bathroom, Zoya wore a burgundy striped top from J. Crew, a plaid skirt, and carried a “Black-Owned Business” canvas tote from Happy Me Tee. Julien wore an oversized white collared shirt with a navy bomber jacket. She finished the look with a monogram Fendi tote, Cartier earrings, and Nike Air Force 1s.

Episode 3: “Lies Wide Shut” HBO Max screenshot Prep meets glam in the show’s third episode. Luna started the school morning in a cropped cableknit sweater by Area. She also wore taupe ankle boots by Steve Madden and light pink sunglasses by La Pima. Always by her side, Monet wore a white turtleneck tucked into a pinstriped skirt. Her look featured a bow brooch and belt from Chanel and a light blue beret by Le Béret Francais.

HBO Max screenshot In this scene, our Blair mini-me Audrey Hope (portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind) mastered the layered look. She wore a puffy white peplum shirt by Simone Rocha under a striped sweater vest by Balmain. She finished the look with platform sneaker boots from Matisse Footwear and a white handbag.

Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max Out all night at the club, Julien shined in an all-black sheer and velvet catsuit by Laquan Smith. On the left, Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty) wore a cigarette-printed shirt by Amiri.

HBO Max screenshot Max wore a matching yellow striped suit from Bode with a grey shirt from John Elliot. He completed the look with Chelsea boots from Grenson Shoes. On the left, Audrey wore a cream corset midi dress from Jacquemus.

Episode 4: “Fire Walks With Z” Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max Julien is truly a queen bee in this statement mesh gown by David Koma.

Courtesy of HBO Max Akeno “Aki” Menzies (portrayed by our Hawaiian prince Evan Mock) skated through the Upper East Side in a white button-down, baggy khakis from Levi’s, and a striped tie from Brooks Brothers. He also layered a yellow zip-up and a padded navy jacket. He finished the look with Nike Air Force 1s.

Episode 5: “Hope Sinks” HBO Max screenshot In Episode 5, Audrey wore an all-gray ensemble with the bodysuit from Fleur Du Mal and trousers, while Aki wore a white graphic tee with a black blazer and khaki bottoms.

HBO Max screenshot We simply can’t get enough of this duo’s school ‘fits. Monet was dressed in a white cutout top from Fleur Du Mal, a navy cardigan from L’Agence, and emerald velvet knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi. She finished the outfit with a Gucci bow brooch and a Jimmy Choo tote. Luna wore a striped sweater from Ba&sh with tan knee-high boots from Sigerson Morrison and a black shoulder bag by Rebecca Minkoff.

Instagram/@audreyhopesfor The show gave viewers an early Halloween special with plenty of costume ideas. Audrey, inspired by Greta Gerwig from the 2018 Met Gala, wore a voluminous gown by The Row with platform heels.

HBO Max screenshot For Julien’s costume, she channeled Beyoncé from the 2014 Met Gala in a sparkly sheer black dress by Givenchy with Jimmy Choo suede sandals and black chandelier earrings by Amrita Singh. Zoya dressed as Solange Knowles, also from the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a shimmery orange gown from 3.1 Phillip Lim. She finished the look with sandals by Stuart Weitzman and gold drop earrings by Deepa Gurnani. Meanwhile, Monet wore a black-and-white patterned jacket by River Island over a denim dress by Moschino and a Chanel clutch; Luna wore a black lace bustier top from Alexander McQueen under a lavender fur coat; and Obie wore a tuxedo with a fedora.

Episode 6: “Parentsite” HBO Max screenshot At the beginning of Episode 6, Luna bundled up in a white turtleneck dress from 525 America and a beige faux fur jacket by Theory. She paired the look with snakeskin boots from Schutz. Julien wore an oversized jacket from Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2020 collection. She also wore lizard-embossed boots by Schutz and a beige bag from Stella McCartney.

Karolina Wojtasik/Courtesy of HBO Max Audrey’s much-needed support team arrived at the hospital, with Max dressed in a green embroidered wool jacket from Bode and khaki bottoms and Aki in a varsity jacket over a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Courtesy of HBO Max Luna rocked a floral-printed dress by Paco Rabanne.

HBO Max screenshot Aki wore a black Frank Ocean tee (perhaps a shout-out to the one who first put Mock on everyone’s radar) with patched denim bottoms.

HBO Max screenshot Gossip Girl brings the beloved Y2K cargo pants trend back in Episode 6, with Julien wearing a white cropped tank and camo-printed bottoms. She later wore the ‘fit with a Balenciaga upside-down denim jacket and a blue handbag from Stella McCartney.

Stay tuned for more of our favorite looks from Gossip Girl when it returns to HBO Max in November.