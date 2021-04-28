The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Will Premiere This July

Hey, Upper East Siders: there’s no better time than now to tell you that the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot finally has a premiere date.

First announced in 2019, the reboot of the hit CW show — which first aired in 2007 — has been not so quietly filming in New York City this past year. Here are all of your questions about the long-awaited reboot, answered below.

When will the Gossip Girl reboot premiere?

Show creator Josh Safran shared on Twitter that the Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on HBO Max in July 2021.

Who has been cast in the Gossip Girl reboot?

The reboot cast is stacked with fresh faces, with Emily Alyn Lind, Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, and one-time Calvin Klein campaign star Evan Mock playing the four series leads. OG blogger queen Tavi Gevinson will also be part of the series, with many other cameos sure to come.

Whitney Peak and Jeremy O. Harris on the set of the 'Gossip Girl' on March 23, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Will the reboot tackle the same topics — like sex and gender — as the original show?

While the original Gossip Girl is certainly beloved, it wasn’t without its problematic points — like its treatment of gender dynamics and consent, to start. But reportedly, the reboot will tackle these topics with an increased sensitivity reflective of modern times.

"Gender roles will be talked about and dissected," lead cast member Lind said in a Dazed interview, adding, "A lot of the women in our show are very powerful...we’ll be exploring what it means to be a woman in this generation." Jordan Alexander, who is queer in real life, also alluded to the series’ queerness, saying, "People are allowed to just be there and be whatever they are — whether it's queer or not."

Will the fashion in the Gossip Girl reboot still be iconic?

One thing you can definitely count on when it comes to GG is fashion inspiration. From the looks of it, the reboot will take as much care with wardrobe as the highly influential original did. In an interview, Lind described her experience working with costume designer Eric Daman as "such a trip," saying, "You go into your fittings and you just feel like you’re six years old, playing dress-up every day." (One of her outfits costs $25,000.) But Alexander also said that the clothes, while fabulous, will be true to each character. "There's a trademark style for everyone," she said. "It's not just cool fashion. It's something that reflects who the characters are."

What role will social media play?

Social media will reportedly play a large role in the lives of the Gossip Girl kids, just as it does in real life. From the narrator’s dispatches, which will apparently involve “something more like an all-encompassing social media platform,” to the way Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms impact our daily lives and relationships, technology will definitely be part of the show. To get more GG updates regularly, follow the show’s official Instagram account.