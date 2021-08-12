As we start planning our fall wardrobes and slowly swap our denim shorts for something more fitting for cooler temps, cargo pants are becoming a major fashion staple yet again.

Cargo pants aren’t necessarily new, but the throwback style’s comeback is bigger than ever this year. Inspired by the booming Y2K fashion aesthetic, these bottoms are super stylish yet extremely comfy, with large pockets being a major plus.

Rihanna is a loyal fan of the look, as she was recently spotted in New York City wearing cargo pants with her signature fuzzy bucket hat and a pink cami tank. The newly-declared billionaire finished her camo-printed pair (from The Attico) with checkered sunglass by Versace and pointed pumps. The trend was also worn by Kylie Jenner, also The Attico but in blue denim, as well as singer Kim Petras at her performance for Lollapalooza 2021. Plus, some of the ever-so-stylish skateboarders at the Tokyo Olympics even sported cargo pants as part of their uniforms, courtesy of Nike.

What makes this beloved early-2000s trend so hard to let go of is that it’s just too darn versatile. You can pair the pants with strappy heels for a night out or go casual with sneakers. Either way, the adored style has made its way to our closets over the past few years, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

If you’re looking to revamp your closet with a pair of cargo pants for fall, check out some of our favorite picks, below.

