The Biggest Celebrity Hair Transformations Of 2024 (So Far)

If you had the most talented hair stylists and colorists on hand, you’d change up your hair regularly, too. That’s likely why, in just the first few months of 2024 alone, we’ve seen quite a few celebrities emerge with updated looks. Sydney Sweeney revealed a bob on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. We got a new single from Camila Cabello — with a platinum dye job to accompany her next era. We’ve even seen Zoey Deutch chop off all her hair and bleach it for an upcoming role. But we’ve also watched Megan Fox cycle through the color wheel — seemingly just for fun.

It can be hard to keep track of all the celebrity haircuts and color changes, with what feels like a new one every other day on Instagram, in a paparazzi photo, or at an event. So here, we’ve done the work of compiling the must-see looks of the year, all in one place. Read on to see all the best celebrity hair transformations of 2024, and make sure to check back regularly — you know there will be lots, lots more.

Megan Fox

April 2024 Courtesy of Dimitris Giannetos February 2024 Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images November 2023 Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Megan Fox stayed mostly loyal to her dark brunette hair for many years — until she dyed it copper in May 2023. Since then, she’s chopped off some length and tried a rainbow of different shades, including bright red, Tumblr pink, and what her colorist Dimitris Giannetos is calling “Blue Jean.”

Gigi Hadid

March 2024 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images March 2024 Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Gigi Hadid might have caused a domino effect — just look at spring 2024’s fresh crop of bob haircuts — when she posted a video of her hair stylist Chris McMillan giving her a major chop.

Zendaya

March 2024 James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images March 2024 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Lighter, brighter hair colors are always a big trend for spring, but Zendaya’s recently highlighted lob cinches the deal.

Sydney Sweeney

March 2024 Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images February 2024 Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Sydney Sweeney surprised everyone when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with a freshly cut bob. She’s been embracing the shorter style, wearing it several different ways — straight, straight, wavy, and slicked back — all in the last month.

Selena Gomez

February 2024 Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images January 2024 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Dramatic cuts aren’t the only way to make a serious length change. Selena Gomez went from lob to lengthy (with bangs) between January and February.

Ayo Edebri

February 2024 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images January 2024 Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Having sported a sleek bob for all of her (highly successful) award season, Edebri has more recently been seen with longer and curlier lengths.

Camila Cabello

March 2024 Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images January 2024 Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We love to see a hair transformation teasing a new music from a pop star, and Cabello’s icy platinum blonde look doesn’t disappoint.

Billie Eilish

February 2024 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images February 2024 Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Call it a make-under: Eilish dyed her bright red shadow roots back to a more natural black shade heading into the spring.

Zoey Deutch

March 2024 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images November 2023 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

In preparation for an upcoming project, Zoey Deutch took her long, dark brown hair up into a gamine platinum pixie cut, courtesy of colorist Tracey Cunningham and stylist Bridget Brager.

Hailey Bieber

March 2024 WWD/WWD/Getty Images November 2023 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Hailey Bieber is sure to set off a trend cycle now that her grown-out lob reaches past her shoulders and has been dyed a richer shade of espresso brown.

Dixie D’Amelio

April 2024 Courtesy of Dimitris Giannetos February 2024 Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We’ve been loving Dixie D’Amelio’s short, ’90s-style cropped cut, but now in platinum blonde, the look has a whole new edgy energy.