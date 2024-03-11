The Oscars are known for many things — elegant gowns, touching speeches, exciting live performances, and winner upsets — that keep us all on the edges of our seats watching. However, there is one category where the post-show events have an undeniable one-up on the ceremony: party hair and makeup looks.

We don’t blame the A-listers for wanting to look like their most sophisticated selves during the televised awards show, but we also can’t help it if we prefer seeing how the celebs let loose after they’ve left the Dolby Theatre. That’s when the fun (and the glitter eyeshadow) can really begin.

Read on for the best hair and makeup moments from the 2024 Oscars after parties.

Lupita Nyong'o Makeup: Nick Barose; Hair: Vernon François Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Makeup: Carolina Gonzalez using Armani Beauty and Velour Beauty Lashes; Hair: Scott King using Function of Beauty and Mermade Hair tools Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Makeup Patrick Ta using Loréal Paris; Hair: Dimitris Giannetos; Nails: Tom Bachik Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B Makeup: Erika La’Pearl using i-Envy Lashes Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Julia Fox Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy Skin Prep: Iván Pol Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Makeup: Melissa Hernandez using Armani Beauty; Hair: Glen Oropeza using Kristin Ess tools; Hair color: Jacob Schwartz using Schwarzkopf; Nails: Zola Ganzorigt Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Makeup: Sheika Daley using Lancôme; Skin Prep: Iván Pol Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Charli XCX Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danai Gurira Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens Makeup: Tonya Brewer using Naked Sundays; Hair: Danielle Priano using Sexy Hair; Remington One Tools, and The Hair Shop extensions Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images