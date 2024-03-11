BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Saweetie attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Ra...
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2024 Oscars After Parties

Here’s where the stars can really let their hair down.

The Oscars are known for many things — elegant gowns, touching speeches, exciting live performances, and winner upsets — that keep us all on the edges of our seats watching. However, there is one category where the post-show events have an undeniable one-up on the ceremony: party hair and makeup looks.

We don’t blame the A-listers for wanting to look like their most sophisticated selves during the televised awards show, but we also can’t help it if we prefer seeing how the celebs let loose after they’ve left the Dolby Theatre. That’s when the fun (and the glitter eyeshadow) can really begin.

Read on for the best hair and makeup moments from the 2024 Oscars after parties.

Lupita Nyong'o

Makeup: Nick Barose; Hair: Vernon FrançoisSteve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Makeup: Carolina Gonzalez using Armani Beauty and Velour Beauty Lashes; Hair: Scott King using Function of Beauty and Mermade Hair toolsSteve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Makeup Patrick Ta using Loréal Paris; Hair: Dimitris Giannetos; Nails: Tom BachikTaylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B

Makeup: Erika La’Pearl using i-Envy LashesSteve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Julia Fox

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Skin Prep: Iván PolDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Makeup: Melissa Hernandez using Armani Beauty; Hair: Glen Oropeza using Kristin Ess tools; Hair color: Jacob Schwartz using Schwarzkopf; Nails: Zola GanzorigtDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Makeup: Sheika Daley using Lancôme; Skin Prep: Iván PolSteve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Charli XCX

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iris Law

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Makeup: Tonya Brewer using Naked Sundays; Hair: Danielle Priano using Sexy Hair; Remington One Tools, and The Hair Shop extensionsDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

Makeup: Jen Tioseco using YSL BeautyPhillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images