Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, & More Hit The 2024 Oscars After-Parties

After the party is, famously, the after-party, but the 2024 Oscars were a party all on their own — especially when you consider the fact that this year’s ceremony had some rare laugh-out-loud moments, such as John Cena taking the stage nude, or Ryan Gosling’s inspired, interactive performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

But no matter how much fun the ceremony was, stars were eager to hit the red carpet for the full-on-celebration portion of the evening. Notable names including Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rashida Jones got a head start, showing up while host Jimmy Kimmel was still cracking jokes.

Ahead, your 2024 Oscar after-party photos have arrived.

Chloë Sevigny Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny wears Simone Rocha and Ana Khouri at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Artsin Beverly Hills.

Julia Fox Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Julia Fox on her way to the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Rashida Jones Rashida Jones attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Rashida Jones attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Jessica Alba Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Jessica Alba attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Kerry Washington MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Donald Glover Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Donald Glover attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Ann Walter Variety/Variety/Getty Images Lisa Ann Walter at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood.