Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, & More Hit The 2024 Oscars After-Parties

After the party is, famously, the after-party, but the 2024 Oscars were a party all on their own — especially when you consider the fact that this year’s ceremony had some rare laugh-out-loud moments, such as John Cena taking the stage nude, or Ryan Gosling’s inspired, interactive performance of “I’m Just Ken.”
But no matter how much fun the ceremony was, stars were eager to hit the red carpet for the full-on-celebration portion of the evening. Notable names including Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rashida Jones got a head start, showing up while host Jimmy Kimmel was still cracking jokes.
Ahead, your 2024 Oscar after-party photos have arrived.