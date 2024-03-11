The Best Outfit Changes At The 2024 Oscars After-Parties

The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is the hottest after-party in town. It’s where celebs who didn’t attend the show can make their major appearances for the evening. It also serves as a second chance to get that jaw-dropping red-carpet moment for those who did. While the 2024 Oscars brought out some memorable moments, including Billie Eilish going business casual and Vanessa Hudgens debuting her baby bump, the looks only improved as the night went on.

Several of our favorite celebs perfected the art of the quick and stealthy outfit change for the occasion, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Greta Lee, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Jennifer Lawrence. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, upped the ante for the Vanity Fair event, changing from a black sparkly Versace gown to a gold, pants-less Mugler one-piece. Eilish even showed up dressed in a different (still-corporate) ensemble.

Ahead, see the biggest and best outfit changes from the 2024 Oscars after-parties.

Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Miss Sohee Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller in Schiaparelli Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Couture Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G in David Koma PF24 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union Wade in Zuhair Murad SS24 Couture Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Custom Louis Vuitton MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Dolce & Gabbana Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Mugler SS96 MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy FW96 Couture Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images