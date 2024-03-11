The Best Outfit Changes At The 2024 Oscars After-Parties

Fashion
Some celebs saved their best looks for last.
The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is the hottest after-party in town. It’s where celebs who didn’t attend the show can make their major appearances for the evening. It also serves as a second chance to get that jaw-dropping red-carpet moment for those who did. While the 2024 Oscars brought out some memorable moments, including Billie Eilish going business casual and Vanessa Hudgens debuting her baby bump, the looks only improved as the night went on.
Several of our favorite celebs perfected the art of the quick and stealthy outfit change for the occasion, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Greta Lee, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Jennifer Lawrence. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, upped the ante for the Vanity Fair event, changing from a black sparkly Versace gown to a gold, pants-less Mugler one-piece. Eilish even showed up dressed in a different (still-corporate) ensemble.
Ahead, see the biggest and best outfit changes from the 2024 Oscars after-parties.