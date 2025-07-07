Alexa Chung’s Trend-Defining Style In 5 Outfit Equations

In the age of multihyphenates, with influencer-DJ-actresses all vying for our attention, no one can lay quite as much claim to the original throne of being a do-all-er like Alexa Chung. She was an it girl when it wasn’t a thing, she was an author-actress-model before people’s Instagram bios read more like a CV than an “about me,” and she has also been at the forefront of the majority of fashion trends since hitting the scene. Her je ne sais quoi makes even the most ho-hum outfits sizzle with relevance, and her inimitable take on menswear, coquetry, and sex appeal have made her a catwalk fixture (in the last few years alone, she’s walked for Chloé, Simone Rocha, Miu Miu, and Tory Burch), the go-to for fashion collaborations (Barbour, Madewell, and Mulberry have all enlisted her expertise), and the inspiration photo on many a mood-board.

Her influence is everywhere, and copying her personal style can be a bit more difficult than a simple copy and paste. It’s definitely about comfort, it’s a lot about mood, and overall, less is way more. We can’t replicate her cheekbones and infamous gams, but we can take a few cues from the simplicity and effectiveness. She’s a master of cool and contrast, making masculine-feminine feel less like a binary and more like a challenge she loves to meet. Below, we’ve gathered five of her most-worn outfit recipes and given a few tips on how to do them without being too referential, yet capture a bit of that street-style-superstar energy.

A Sturdy Coat & A Colorful Dress

Some things just make sense, and Chung at Glastonbury wearing Barbour is one of them. She consistently counters the neutral, hunting-season tones of the British outerwear brand with a stunning primary color underneath, whether in lace, silk, or bold red sequins. It’s all about the contrasting fabrics, so keep the accessories chill (and all-black, preferably).

A Babydoll Dress & A Sexy Shoe

It seems Chemena Kamali of Chloé constantly has Chung in mind when designing (as do many other creative directors, to be fair), as the dresses she makes call out to the infamous it girl. Her ideal dress is thigh-skimming, historically inclined, and pairs best with an unexpected heel. Think: stripper-lite to counter the Victorian-Era-indebted frock.

A Wacky Dress & A Quirky Accessory To Match

If anyone is going to convince us on an off-kilter accessory, it’s Alexa. She’s been faithful to this Miu Miu arm cuff (“upper-arm shim sham,” as she cheekily calls it) and is otherwise test-driving accessories that make you look twice. Pair an intriguing frock with a left-of-center accessory, like the “wrong shoe” for the occasion that still matches (and don’t forget a grandma-core piece like a sheer tulle glove).

Menswear & A Ladylike Touch

The Brit loves to pay homage to a Savile Row moment, but of course, she can’t help but make it her own. A Ralph Lauren pinstripe suit, prim and proper, gets the Chung treatment with the addition of a straw bag. Her Gucci scarf-belt and bag freshened up a classic white T-shirt and trouser, and another pinstripe suit was made infinitely more cool with an unexpected western belt, sweater-as-scarf, and Miu Miu bag.

A Classic Coat & A Really Great Jean

Off-duty Alexa is still more stylish than we are on our most try-hard days. Her straight-leg blue jean collection is the cause of many a frustrating scroll through vintage Levi’s, as we futilely attempt to recreate. She keeps it elevated enough to get papped with the addition of timeless outerwear, like a broken-in leather jacket or sumptuous shearling.