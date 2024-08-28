Some of your favorite online publications and influencers might gatekeep their go-to vintage spots, but we don’t play that game over here. In the spirit of camaraderie, we’ve gathered intel on the best secondhand stores in the world from fashion people across disciplines — including writers and your favorite PR person’s favorite PR person — to compile a list. From small, queer-owned boutiques to larger chains that have unexpected treasures, below, see where six of the most stylish people in the industry get their pre-loved goods.

Kristen Bateman, writer & creative consultant

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These days, I find a lot of what I buy online, but I will always love Beacon's Closet on 13th Street in New York City. I've been going there for over 10 years since I first moved to New York to go to Parsons right across the street. What I think makes it the best is the variety, curation, and price point. I've found amazing true vintage pieces that are totally unlabeled, from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, plus designer pieces, home-sewn things, and really bizarre items I've never seen anywhere else, like a satin pink top covered in pearl beads arranged in the shape of a lion's face. I bought some of my first designer items here, such as Miu Miu shoes, a Prada wallet from the fairy collection, a pink tulle Betsey Johnson prom dress, and Margiela dresses. It definitely gets crowded, but I could spend hours in there going through all the different racks.

Gia Kuan, founder of Gia Kuan Consulting

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

I’m such an OG eBay or online shopper for vintage. But if I was to choose, I love Procell in the Lower East Side. Even though the pricing is a little higher, Brian and Jess have such a good eye in terms of a specific era of vintage that gives a nod to pop culture, which I love. Otherwise, I find gems in Beacon’s Closet... kind of a high-low girl situation. Tokio 7 is also the OG for Japanese designers in the East Village.

Jeauni Cassanova, Isshi co-founder & vintage collector

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Goodness, how difficult for me to choose, but if I had to… James Veloria. My James Veloria family is truly the It NYC destination for vintage. But let me tell you, it's not just about the clothes — it’s about diving headfirst into the entire James Veloria universe. Anyone can find great pieces, but it takes a dynamic duo like Brandon and Collin to draw you into their curated world. It’s like stepping into your favorite TV show, whether you’re visiting digitally or in person. The TV-show vibes are elevated to a whole new level at the physical store, which feels like you’ve tumbled down a rabbit hole straight into an episode of Love Connection. It’s as if your dream partner or fashion piece is just behind the curtain, and all you have to do is look stunning to make it all come true. It’s nothing short of heavenly! And Brandon and Collin’s kindness and generosity are unparalleled. Plus, Brandon is such a femme queen, and femme queens deserve every single dollar.

Liana Satenstein, writer & host of Neverworns

Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

I have long gone to James Veloria. It's a New York City treat. I always say it is the most democratic of vintage shops. While many shops will gauge prices according to demand, Brandon and Colin always price their pieces fairly and sweetly. It's for the kids who truly love fashion and want to melt into a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh tank top or shake their booty in a great pair of Missoni jeans. [It’s] for the kid who works seven days a week and believes that a wild Gianni Versace button-down is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities.

Steff Yotka, head of content at SSENSE

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Sous Vintage is a must-stop in Milan. They have a curated selection of designer pieces where you can usually find some Tom Ford-era Gucci or Yves Saint Laurent, as well as vintage Missoni and Blumarine. The general vintage curation is amazing, too, especially the leather jackets. The sales people are super knowledgeable and friendly, which is always a plus when you're vintage shopping abroad.

Jenny Walton, artist

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

My favorite vintage spot is L’Arabesque in Milan. They have an incredible selection of very high-quality pieces. They have all my favorite fashion decades, from the 1920s to the ‘30s and ‘60s. It’s a very thoughtful edit, typically sorted by color, which is one of my favorite ways to shop vintage.