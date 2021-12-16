Now You Can Secondhand Shop The And Just Like That... Looks On ThredUp

Inspired to revamp your wardrobe after watching And Just Like That...? Luckily, thredUP just announced its newly launched partnership with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago from the HBO Max Sex and The City reboot, which will offer curated collections featuring thrifted and vintage styles, as well as a few gems that came straight from the show’s wardrobe.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 16, the online resale platform will open three new storefronts for fans to shop and snag some of the AJLT characters’ signature looks, including Rogers and Santiago’s special selections of secondhand items, like floral dresses, designer handbags, and more.

“Sarah Jessica wanted a lot of vintage, and we were happy to oblige,” Rogers told NYLON in a previous interview about the new show’s costume design. “She truly loves the ‘finds’ and the provenance of a piece. We actually had two pieces ‘dry-rot’ off of her as she was filming.”

Santiago also added that they incorporated vintage into the wardrobes of other characters, but it wasn’t to necessarily “evoke nostalgia.” “Nothing’s ever worn in the way that it was actually originally put together or styled,” he said. “We’re not going back to do a ‘90s look — we’re just using a great piece of fashion that we can incorporate into something that looks modern, you know?”

Photos Courtesy of thredUP

The thredUP x AJLT launch will feature three curated closets, with each one offering distinct styles to shop: “The Statement Maker,” “The Polished Romantic,” and “The Laid-Back Power Dresser.”

For the Statement Maker, it’s all about finding those bold pieces that are somehow unexpected and experimental, but fashion “It” girls always make them work somehow. The Statement Maker has a closet that’s a “sartorial surprise,” with thrifted finds from designer brands like Nanushka, Alice + Olivia, and Manolo Blahnik.

When it comes to the Polished Romantic, it’s all about choosing garments that are bright and feminine, with a touch of prep-inspired pieces. You can expect an array of florals and embellished items from designers like Chanel, Rebecca Taylor, and Burberry.

Lastly, we have the Laid-Back Power Dresser, who never gives up comfort for style. These days, it’s easier to go for a relaxed fit that’s versatile for any and every occasion, and can often be found in brands like Loewe, Vince, and Marc Jacobs.

With prices starting at $8, you can shop the thredUP x AJLT curated closets on thredup.com. Plus, thredUP will donate all of the proceeds from each shop to The Willie Garson Fund, which honors the legacy of the actor who played Stanford on SATC and passed away in September at age 57.