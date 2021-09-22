‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dies At 57

Actor Willie Garson, best known for his roles as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, has died at age 57. A family member confirmed Garson’s death to Variety, who report that a cause of death has not been disclosed. According to People, he died following a "short illness."

Garson played Carrie’s beloved best friend Stanford on the original Sex and the City, and had just recently filmed scenes for the HBO series’ revival, And Just Like That. His son, Nathen, remembered his father on Instagram Tuesday night, writing, "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

He added, "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared [your] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Garson’s memorable portrayal of Stanford transcended the gay best friend stereotype, and fans and friends of the actor shared their tributes for him alone: