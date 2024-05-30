Hailey Bieber Fronts Saint Laurent’s Super-Limited-Edition Ray-Ban Collab

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are the sunglasses synonymous with pop-culture royalty. James Dean, Bob Dylan, John F. Kennedy, and Taylor Swift have all rocked them... and now, for Ray-Ban’s latest collaboration with Saint Laurent Rive Droite, Hailey Bieber. The eyewear magnate joined forces with Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent to create the limited-edition Ultra Black Wayfarer.

After dressing Bieber for her vow renewal and pregnancy announcement, Saint Laurent and the model have teamed up again for this super-simple campaign featuring the single pair of shades. There will only be 1750 frames made of the Ultra Black Wayfarers, which feature both the Saint Laurent and Ray-Ban logos, sharper edges for an even sleeker look, and black hinges and rivets to make them... ultra black.

The shades are now available for purchase online at saintlaurentrivedroite.com and are also in-store at Saint Laurent Rive Droite in Los Angeles and Saint Laurent Babylone in Paris.