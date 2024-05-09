Hailey Bieber Announces Her Pregnancy With A Romantic Photo Dump

The first gasp rang out in the newsroom minutes ago, as one of our colleagues breathed out the news: Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her first child.

In a multi-slide post on Instagram, the Rhode founder shared the first glimpse of her bump in what appears to be a vow-renewal ceremony — you can see a minister-looking guy, and Hailey holds a sheaf of papers she seems to be reading from — that was shot like a fashion short. Wearing a sheer, off-the-shoulder white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown with a calf-length, scalloped veil, Bieber was also captured on film kissing her husband, who was characteristically dressed down for the occasion in a backwards baseball hat, white T-shirt, and a fleece jacket.

In another shot, Justin appears to be snapping his own photos of the mom-to-be as she cradles her belly. We’ll be on the lookout for if/when he publishes those images — he is tagged, after all — but in the meantime, we’ll be busy constructing a timeline (was their recent Hawaii vacation a babymoon then?) and brainstorming names.