Ever since Rhode launched in June 2022, we’ve been trying their products — and enjoying them, too. But more than a year after the releases of the original holy trinity — Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment — we still don’t have a 100% complete skin care routine ... until now.

Pineapple Refresh is the name of the brand’s new cleanser, and according to a press release, it’s “the ultimate a.m./p.m. refresh for your skin that feels like a sun-soaked vacation.” (Fittingly, the campaign shows Hailey Bieber and company on a beach in yellow scuba gear.) We immediately had some questions: Is this cleanser effective? Can it remove mascara? Can washing your face really feel like taking a tropical vacation with Hailey and her model friends? The answer to that last one is probably no, but as for the rest, we’re here to find out.

FAST FACTS:

Brand: Rhode

Rhode What’s new product? Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser

Pineapple Refresh daily cleanser Price : $28

: $28 Specs? Vegan, cruelty free, fragrance free, formulated without gluten, and ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested

Vegan, cruelty free, fragrance free, formulated without gluten, and ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested Who is it for? All skin types, safe for sensitive skin

All skin types, safe for sensitive skin When does it launch? Jan. 25

Jan. 25 Where can you buy? rhodeskin.com

The Product:

How To Use

Cleansing might not seem like it needs to be explained, but Pineapple Refresh does have some specific instructions: You’re directed to emulsify a dime-size amount between your wet palms before applying it to your face, then rinse thoroughly (after which you might follow up with the Glazing Milk, Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream). The lathering step is key for making the cleanser effective at removing SPF, makeup, and any grime on your face — and for avoiding using too much product.

Worth It?

Pineapple Refresh is priced at $28 for 5 oz. which might cause some sticker shock if you’re a CeraVe fan used to getting a Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Face Wash three times the size for $20. However, Rhode isn’t a drugstore brand, and the cleanser is actually pretty closely aligned with other products from similar product ranges. The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, for example, costs $32 for 5 oz., the Hyper Skin Gentle Brightening Gel Cleanser with Mandelic Acid goes for $28 for 5 oz., and the Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser is also $28 for 4.9 oz.

First Impressions

The strong emphasis on pineapple initially made me nervous — my skin is on the drier side, so I’m not really in the market for an exfoliating face wash. But when I tested the cleanser, those concerns totally went away. I didn’t sense any acidic or drying feeling, and the scent wasn’t very pronounced either.

Following the instructions, I worked the cleanser between my hands before applying it on my face (it starts out a translucent yellow and works into a white lather). It emulsified and became creamy, not bubbly, which made it easy to concentrate it on specific areas for makeup removal. After about 30 to 60 seconds, it does take off all your makeup, as promised.

Once I rinsed and patted dry, my skin felt good: not tight like I needed to rush to put on moisturizer, nor greasy like I needed to wash my face again, which is exactly the result I want post-cleansing.

Final Verdict:

It does feel a bit wild to get waitlist-level hyped about a cleanser, but that being said, I was impressed with Pineapple Refresh. By nature, cleansers spend the least amount of time on your face of any other product in your routine, but that doesn’t mean that the experience shouldn’t feel nice — and this was pleasant, easy, and, most importantly, effective. As a major makeup wearer, I almost always depend on double cleansing to get the job done, and this cleanser made me reconsider my stance. I can’t say I’m tossing my DHC Oil Cleanser just yet (it basically makes makeup fall off your face), but I can say I would feel comfortable using this as a single-step cleanser, especially on lighter-makeup days.

Overall, I liked the sensorial experience, but I was most impressed by the results. Did Hailey make washing my face feel like a vacation? Not exactly. But she might be teaching a generation of baby skin care lovers how to wash their faces properly, and that’s definitely something.