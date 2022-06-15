Hailey Bieber has been working on her skin care line for quite some time now. We’ve heard tell of the line as far back as April 2019, a much simpler time for the celebrity beauty brand industry and the world, in general. Remember when Hailey tried to trademark “Bieber Beauty”, only to have it rejected because her husband Justin already owned it? But, fast forward a little over three years and now, today is the day. She’s settled on a new name for her brand (her middle name “Rhode”), talked about the skin care line in countless interviews, and teased it on Instagram, and now, starting 10 a.m. on June 15, rhode skin is officially available for purchase at rhodeskin.com.

Per the brand, their mission statement is as follows, “rhode was created to provide affordable, luxurious products with thoughtful intention that deliver gentle, effective skincare that will serve you for the long haul.” The brand has promised, “immediate nourishment and glow”. Hailey has promised us “glazed donut skin”. There’s a lot to live up to.

Something else of note: with the launch of rhode skin, Bieber will also launch the Rhode Futures Foundation, a philanthropy program committed to investing in and supporting 1,000 women and their families in our first year with goal is to give women resources to help direct their futures. (The brand clarifies, “when we say women, we mean all people who identify as women including non-binary, transgender, and non-cis people.”)

Okay, we’ve all talked about it long enough. Let’s get into the products.

Fast Facts:

Brand: rhode skin

rhode skin What’s in the line? The line is touted as a “curated, edited skincare philosophy and assortment”. The first three products are the Peptide Glazing Fluid hybrid serum-gel, Barrier Restore Cream rich face concentrate, and three flavors of Peptide Lip Treatment

: Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), Barrier Restore Cream ($29), and Peptide Lip Treatments ($16 each) Specs? Certified Leaping Bunny cruelty-Free, vegan, and gluten free

Certified Leaping Bunny cruelty-Free, vegan, and gluten free Who is it for? All skin types

All skin types Where can you buy? rhodeskin.com

The Products:

How to Use:

Rhode skin is directed to be used both AM and PM. Post cleansing, apply one or two pumps of the Peptide Glazing Fluid first (Editor’s note: on still damp skin for best moisture-locking effect). Then, follow with a 1/2 finger-length serving of the Barrier Restore Cream. (The instructions on how much product to use written directly on the packaging, which I personally think is great for clarity as too many people use too much product and waste it unnecessarily.)

Worth It?

With everything in the line (so far) retailing for under $30, it’s an attainable price point for pretty much everybody, on par with some of the biggest drugstore hits. For comparison Peptide Glazing Fluid is $29 for 1.7 oz. versus Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Serum (containing niacinamide) at $34 and CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Serum at $17 for about 1 oz. each. The Barrier Restore Cream is $29 for 1.7 oz. while Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is $24 and Olay Regenerist costs $25 for the same volume of 1.7 oz.

The Peptide Lip Treatment ($16 for .3 oz.) is more similar to cult favorite lip balms like the Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12 for .5 oz) and Laneige Lip Glowy Balm ($17 for .35 oz.), so it lands in a similar range price-wise, if a little more expensive than an average chapstick.

Results:

I’m no Hailey Bieber, so I still have some persisting natural skin texture and pigmentation visible, but this goes to show the unfiltered finish of the skin care duo and lip balm. Here is my skin in it’s raw glory, with only the help of rhode skin.

Courtesy of Sam Neibart

About Me:

As the Beauty Editor at NYLON, a large part of my job is playing with and testing out new launches. I’ve been working in beauty writing for over six years and in that time I’ve personally tried and used an uncountable number of different beauty products including everything from skin care to hair care to makeup and devices. I have normal to slightly dry skin, but I’m not sensitive or rosacea or especially acne-prone, so my skin is a fairly neutral base for skin care testing.

Final Verdict:

Hailey said glazed doughnut, so how does it hold up?

Off the bat, the skin care finish isn’t a glossy as I had built it up to be in my head after seeing imagery of Hailey positively refracting light. I don’t particularly mind that though, especially for the tradeoff of the lightweight feel and the non-sticky, non-greasy finish. I don’t really want my hair sticking to my face because of my skin care routine and I can’t imagine anyone else does either. The products sink in with a little bit of wear, which takes tames down that highlighted look even more, but what is left is still a really pretty, soft glow which looks more like you actually finish drinking your giant water bottle every day rather than you applied Vaseline or highlighter to your cheeks.

When wearing the skin care combo overnight, I woke up with my skin still feeling moisturized, not tight like my skin drank up all the product while I slept, which means something for me considering I have normal skin skewing a little dry. I was impressed based on how light the products felt. I usually really lather up at night to make sure my skin still feels hydrated in the morning.

Overall, especially for the competitive prices, these are great basics if what you’re looking for is a hydrating serum, a solid moisturizer, and a go-to lip balm. It delivers what is promised— nice looking skin at a good price. No big frills so far, but that’s kind of what’s refreshing about it. And it’s a nice add that the products look a little cuter on your sink or shelf than some drugstore brands. I have however, become somewhat obsessed with the Salted Caramel flavored lip treatment — all lip balms should taste as sugary sweet and addictive.