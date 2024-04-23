Here’s An Idea: Tie A Scarf Over Your Baseball Cap

Coachella fashion may be a blur of mesh, sequins, and crochet, but one memorable look to come out of the 2024 festival is Hailey Bieber’s headscarf-over-baseball-cap combo.

This year, the festival grounds saw gusty winds and cooler temperatures than in years past, which makes the headscarf Bieber tied around her chin to secure her FILA hat a useful styling choice. (More examples were spotted at NYLON’s Coachella party, held on another blustery eve.) Aesthetically, the scarf’s red piping makes for a cohesive headgear moment, while Bieber’s burgundy lip — Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly, obviously — large gold earrings, and Yankees warm-up jacket completed the on-trend granny-goes-to-baseball-camp vibe.

Black creators on TikTok were quick to point out that this pairing is a staple in the Black community, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wearing the look on and off the red carpet. (Bieber cited Rihanna as the inspiration for her Coachella look in her Instagram stories, posting a 2017 photo of the singer with the caption “4ever the inspo.”)

Rihanna, 2017 Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images ASAP Rocky, 2018 Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

With all the hats and scarves out there, the possibilities are practically endless. But even if the practicality and maximalist energy weren’t enough to persuade you, the allure of this look also lies in its ability to help you go incognito, even more so if you add sunglasses. But be warned: It may have the opposite effect, making you look like a celebrity who doesn’t want to be recognized.

