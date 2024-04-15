Is there anywhere better to try out a big look than Coachella? Since 1999, the Indio, California, music festival has been a feast for costumed ravers, besties in matching hairstyles, partiers looking for a mesh-and-glitter break from reality, and the street-style photographers who love them. As we catch our breath between weekends one and two, we’re looking back on the trends that defined Coachella style in every era.

First-Wave Y2K Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pants were big, the accessories were Space Age silver, and Weezer, Iggy Pop, and The Roots were on the main stage (2001).

Indie Sleaze’s Golden Age Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Electroclash-inspired styles meant all gold lamé everything (2005).

Hipster Headpiece Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the late aughts, the headbands were forehead bands (2009).

The Hat Matt Cowan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brimmed felt hats rarely looked better than at the sun-drenched Empire Polo Club (2016).

Baroque Braids Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coachella hairstyles — like these flower-embellished braids within braids — became more important than Coachella outfits (2017).

The Mesh Moment Matt Cowan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nineties nostalgia brought back printed mesh and see-through dressing (2017).

Boho, Vanessa Hudgens’ Way Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Call it the Vanessa Hudgens effect: open crochet in mystical all-white (2018).

The Pastel Wave Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mermaid hair broke up the sea of flower crowns (2018).

Florals & Frills Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images With the help of the Revolve Festival, Coachella got a major infusion of girly dresses and sets (2019).

Skater-Boy Style Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designer street- and skatewear — and Beyonce’s collegiate Coachella performance — made festival dressing cool and comfy (2019).

Chainmail Army Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Open-weave crochet took a futuristic, spangly turn (2022).

High-Concept Denim Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Where to wear a Julia Fox-esque denim set? There’s always Coachella (2022).