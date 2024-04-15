A collage depicting various fashion trends at Coachella over the last 25 years.

Fashion

25 Years of Coachella Style

Raver wings, crochet pants, flower-studded braids, and more looks that made festival-fashion history.

Written by NYLON Editors
The NYLON Spring/Summer 2024 Issue

Is there anywhere better to try out a big look than Coachella? Since 1999, the Indio, California, music festival has been a feast for costumed ravers, besties in matching hairstyles, partiers looking for a mesh-and-glitter break from reality, and the street-style photographers who love them. As we catch our breath between weekends one and two, we’re looking back on the trends that defined Coachella style in every era.

First-Wave Y2K

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pants were big, the accessories were Space Age silver, and Weezer, Iggy Pop, and The Roots were on the main stage (2001).

Indie Sleaze’s Golden Age

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Electroclash-inspired styles meant all gold lamé everything (2005).

Hipster Headpiece

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the late aughts, the headbands were forehead bands (2009).

The Hat

Matt Cowan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brimmed felt hats rarely looked better than at the sun-drenched Empire Polo Club (2016).

Baroque Braids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coachella hairstyles — like these flower-embellished braids within braids — became more important than Coachella outfits (2017).

The Mesh Moment

Matt Cowan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nineties nostalgia brought back printed mesh and see-through dressing (2017).

Boho, Vanessa Hudgens’ Way

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Call it the Vanessa Hudgens effect: open crochet in mystical all-white (2018).

The Pastel Wave

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mermaid hair broke up the sea of flower crowns (2018).

Florals & Frills

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images

With the help of the Revolve Festival, Coachella got a major infusion of girly dresses and sets (2019).

Skater-Boy Style

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designer street- and skatewear — and Beyonce’s collegiate Coachella performance — made festival dressing cool and comfy (2019).

Chainmail Army

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Open-weave crochet took a futuristic, spangly turn (2022).

High-Concept Denim

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Where to wear a Julia Fox-esque denim set? There’s always Coachella (2022).

Cowboy Cosplay

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

And at this year’s festival, “Western” was the word, with all manner of cowboy hats and boots, chaps, and cow print (2024).