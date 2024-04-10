15 Past Coachella Acts On Their Most Colorful Festival Stories

Emily Haines (vocals/keys): It was so hot that all our equipment was breaking down in a relay, but we refused to stop playing. It was the era of 20-minute “Dead Disco” renditions. We start the song, we’re having a great time, and then, “Oh no, the guitar amp has gone out.” So Josh would step in and carry it with the bass, and I would be holding it down on the Pro-One [keyboard], and we’d swap. Every instrument went down, other than drums — poor Joules managed to drive the whole thing. There was a level of medical emergency that compounded what was happening on a technical level, but at that time I’d been obsessively doing Bikram yoga, so I was well-primed for the heat. It was a formative identity moment for the band: “We won’t let you down. Nothing can derail our energy.”

Each time we’ve played Coachella was so unique to the chapter that we were in as a band. The next time we played was 2009, when Fantasies was out. I was talking to a friend who was like “I think that was the year NYLON voted you best dressed at Coachella.” This was the hopefully never to be forgotten era of my one-shoulder Lycra borderline-figure-skating outfits. I had about 12 of them, because we toured so much, and I would just alternate between them and wash them in the sink of whatever motel we were staying in. I still have them all. Maybe when we do a Fantasies anniversary tour, I’ll bring back the clothes.

