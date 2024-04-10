15 Past Coachella Acts On Their Most Colorful Festival Stories

From The Magazine
Bad trips, surreal celebrity encounters, and parties that will make you miss Myspace — Coachella alumni share their best memories as the festival celebrates 25 years.
It’s a double birthday: This year, NYLON is marking its 25th anniversary with a relaunched print magazine — featuring new cover star Gwen Stefani — that will be available this month to coincide with the annual NYLON House party at Coachella. Also turning 25 this year? The festival itself, which first took place over a single weekend back in 1999. To celebrate both milestones, NYLON asked past Coachella performers to share their most colorful behind-the-scenes memories in our new issue, from bad drug trips to surreal celebrity run-ins to parties that will make you miss the Myspace era.