NYLON lovers new and old rejoice: we’re getting back in the print business.

Next year, NYLON will be re-launching the physical magazine for the first time since 2017. Our new inaugural issue will be out in 2024 as a mix of everything you loved about the old NYLON alongside some new and exciting updates.

The relaunch will coincide with NYLON’s 25th anniversary; with Coachella also turning 25 in 2024, what better time to celebrate than with our yearly Music Issue? The bi-annual print magazine will debut in April to coincide with the festival and our annual NYLON House party in the desert, with a second issue to come later in the year.

Here’s what to expect: a revival of beloved print franchises, original reported stories, great fashion, and your favorite global music artists, all with an emphasis on new and emerging culture. The magazine itself will be available for purchase on newsstands and online come spring.

Get excited, and we’ll see you soon!