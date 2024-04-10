Can You Find Love At Coachella?

Life
“By the end of the night, we were making out.”
The “we found love in a hopeless place” jokes practically write themselves at Coachella, but the evidence, both anecdotal and official, suggests otherwise. According to a survey conducted by the dating app BLK, 18% of users have experienced a festival fling, of which 37% have blossomed into lasting relationships. (The same poll even found that people are significantly more inclined to swipe right on a profile that includes a festival photo.)
But when we sought out real people’s Coachella love stories, we got a mixed bag of heartache, ’shrooms-induced breakups, and… one happy marriage, at least. Ahead, read five true tales about looking for amour (or not) among the bright lights and sweaty mosh pits of Indio.