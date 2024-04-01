Don’t Sleep On The Tequila Old Fashioned

You’ve heard about how the year marks the year of amaro and the cosmopolitan’s return, but there’s a new contender for the It drink of spring/summer 2024: the 1800 GuachiMonton old fashioned.

The latest addition to the 1800 Tequila family, GuachiMonton brings a springtime upgrade to the tequila old fashioned, riffing on the aged, earthy spices and agave of an añejo tequila with a caramel aroma and fresh citrus finish. But what sets GuachiMonton apart from other añejo options for a tequila old fashioned comes down to something surprising: a pre-Colombian archeological site.

Located in Jalisco, Mexico, Los Guachimontones is a Teuchitlán cultural site of ceremonial, circular pyramids rising above the red clay soil of the Tequila Valley. Seeing Los Guachimontones in person was breathtaking — there’s something special about taking photos of an ancient, cake-like altar on an iPhone — and it made me all the more impressed with the 1800 GuachiMonton. The red ceramic trapezoidal-shaped bottle pays homage to the site while doubling as an art keepsake — and the distinct bulbous wooden is the exact hue of the valley’s rich shade of soil. I already know it’s going to be the star of my bar cart.

Some mixologist-level facts: The spirit is crafted with matured 100% Blue Weber agave harvested for 40 hours in masonry ovens, then distilled twice and matured in both American and French oak barrels for at least one year. Finally, the tequila is finished in casks that once held orange tequila liqueur, which accounts for the citrus punch. But hat stands out most to me about 1800 GuachiMonton is how it demands a level of elegance. This is not a tequila you want to throw back via one too many shots or use to make big, blackout-inducing batches of margaritas (especially with its $159.99 price tag). It tastes best when sipped, ideally in a plush booth in a dark corner of a bar, and preferably across someone equally as discerning and sophisticated.

I gravitated toward the GuachiMonton in an old fashioned after trying it both neat and on the rocks. I found it to be the most palatable option — especially for someone who loves all things citrus and (gasp!) considers tequila to be “just OK.” Most tequilas burn my throat and leave my eyes watering, but 1800 GuachiMonton evolved from rich and balanced to bright and refreshing with only a pleasant bitterness. It also helped that I had the ultimate tip from Jalisco locals: a sprinkling of chili-infused chocolate shavings that instantly melted on my tongue and brought the agave’s sweetness back to the forefront for a full-circle sip.