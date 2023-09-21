Hailey Bieber Is Now Making Espresso Martini Lip Tint

At this point, it’s well-established that Hailey Bieber is on a food-themed beauty roll. The model and founder of Rhode—who loves to compare her skin to glazed donuts— more recently declared it “strawberry girl summer” on Instagram earlier this year then dropped the brand’s first-ever partnership with Krispy Kreme. The collab was a new Strawberry Glaze flavor of the brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment with Strawberry Glaze donuts available to match. Now, Rhode has announced a new variation of their fan-favorite product, a Peptide Lip Tint. The new Lip Tints will come in four extremely cute and coquette (mostly food-inspire) shades: ribbon, toast, raspberry jelly, and espresso.

The new product will be a “sheer-but-buildable color that melts onto lips for a hint of tint and glossy finish”, according to the brand. With ingredients like shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, and babassu (the same nourishing formula as the now-viral Peptide Lip Treatment), the launch is Rhode's first entry into the world of color cosmetics.

The campaign for the new release is also sweet-treat themed (naturally), featuring Precious Lee eating a raspberry while wearing the Raspberry Jelly tint. There is also delectable imagery of the Lip Tints with honey toast, a pink sundae, and an espresso martini for the other three shades. While we cannot wait to see swatches IRL, Hailey will no doubt drop one of her ever-popular TikTok makeup tutorials showing off the new shades. In line with her own personal minimalist-but-heavily glossed beauty aesthetic, Bieber promises the tint will be “a rich gloss of natural, tinted hydration that fits effortlessly into your Rhode routine” in a press release.

Hailey fans (or those partial to ribbons or espresso) will be pleased to hear that the wait for the new drop won’t be long. The new Peptide Lip Tints will sold for $16 each on the Rhode website starting September 28th. With the new launch on the way, it’s only a matter of time before Hailey herself declares the change from “strawberry girl summer” to “raspberry girl fall” (or even “toast girl winter”).

