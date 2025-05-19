Kaia Gerber outfit equations.
Backgrid

Kaia Gerber’s Easy, Breezy Style In 4 Outfit Recipes

She can’t help it — she’s a Malibu baby.

by Kevin LeBlanc
In the grand scheme of fashion, supermodel style can be often deceptively simple — and most people credit the mannequin-esque bodies of the girls for how everything looks good on them. Kaia Gerber’s style, yes, sometimes falls into this, with her off-duty looks being replicable but without the same “I just woke up and walked through Soho for coffee” effect. But we’re insistent that her fashion can be copied, and we have the proof.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford, budding actress, founder of Library Science, and yes, model, has a very effortless look. Blame it on growing up in California, or maybe it’s just a no-nonsense take on clothing that mirrors her casual yet studied outlook on life and literature. Either way, it’s never fussy, often not designer-heavy, and yes, can be parsed for shopping inspiration, as we’ve done with four of her trusty outfit recipes below.

A Little Sweater & Big Bag

This is by far her most worn look, especially ideal for coffee and errand runs. The proportions rely on a cozy-fitting sweater countered by big, well, everything (save for the shoes).

Cropped Pointelle Cardigan
Gap
$29.99
$39.95
see on gap
Francis Sweater in Navy
Éterne
$375
see on éterne
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
$42.99
see on h&m
Jackie Ohh II
Ray-Ban
$207
see on ray-ban
Le City Medium Textured Bag
Balenciaga
$2,900
see on net-a-porter

A Free-Spirit Top & Big-Ass Lenses

She’s not technically a Chloé girl, but she sure dresses like one. Make the boho trend Gerber-approved with a flowing top, dark pants, and yes, eyebag-covering sunnies.

Lace Insert Shirt
Zara
$49.90
see on zara
Oversize-Frame Glasses
Chloé
$350
see on farfetch
Hera Silk Top
Reformation
$168
see on reformation
Saffron Square Sunglasses
Tom Ford
$505
see on bloomingdale's

A Lady Coat & Bag

When Gerber wants to look a bit more “put together,” she reaches for a cover-all coat in a simple dark shade and pairs it with a dainty shoulder bag (usually Celine). Keep the rest of the ‘fit basic, and feel free to wear dirty sneakers to ensure you’re not too “lady of Madison Avenue.”

Alex Cotton Trench Coat
Loulou Studio
$657
see on luisaviaroma
Shoulder Bag in Triomphe Canvas
CELINE
$1,380
see on 24s
Trapeze Wool-Blend Coat
COS
$350
see on cos
Mini Candy Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
$445
see on bloomingdales

A Statement Mini & The Perfect Heel

The trusty minidress is a super’s best friend, but don’t let her four-foot gazelle-like gams prevent you from trying this out. Opt for something draped on top and root it with a classic heel in a straightforward color.

Pleated Ribbon Mini Dress
Coperni
$1,000
see on fwrd
Heel Leather Shoes
Mango
$179.99
see on mango
Draped Satin Dress with Bow Detail
Mango
$300
see on mango
90MM Patent Leather Pumps
Alaïa
$1,290
see on saks fifth avenue