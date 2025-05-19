Kaia Gerber’s Easy, Breezy Style In 4 Outfit Recipes

In the grand scheme of fashion, supermodel style can be often deceptively simple — and most people credit the mannequin-esque bodies of the girls for how everything looks good on them. Kaia Gerber’s style, yes, sometimes falls into this, with her off-duty looks being replicable but without the same “I just woke up and walked through Soho for coffee” effect. But we’re insistent that her fashion can be copied, and we have the proof.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford, budding actress, founder of Library Science, and yes, model, has a very effortless look. Blame it on growing up in California, or maybe it’s just a no-nonsense take on clothing that mirrors her casual yet studied outlook on life and literature. Either way, it’s never fussy, often not designer-heavy, and yes, can be parsed for shopping inspiration, as we’ve done with four of her trusty outfit recipes below.

A Little Sweater & Big Bag

This is by far her most worn look, especially ideal for coffee and errand runs. The proportions rely on a cozy-fitting sweater countered by big, well, everything (save for the shoes).

A Free-Spirit Top & Big-Ass Lenses

She’s not technically a Chloé girl, but she sure dresses like one. Make the boho trend Gerber-approved with a flowing top, dark pants, and yes, eyebag-covering sunnies.

A Lady Coat & Bag

When Gerber wants to look a bit more “put together,” she reaches for a cover-all coat in a simple dark shade and pairs it with a dainty shoulder bag (usually Celine). Keep the rest of the ‘fit basic, and feel free to wear dirty sneakers to ensure you’re not too “lady of Madison Avenue.”

A Statement Mini & The Perfect Heel

The trusty minidress is a super’s best friend, but don’t let her four-foot gazelle-like gams prevent you from trying this out. Opt for something draped on top and root it with a classic heel in a straightforward color.