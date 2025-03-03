Kendall, Kaia & Keke All Chose Rare Vintage Dresses For The Oscars Afterparties

The Oscars are over. Social-media commentators have exhausted their energy analyzing dresses, displays of public affection between Timmy and Kylie, and the awards snubs (justice for Demi), million-dollar drop necklaces have been safely returned to their vaults, and now we can look back on the night’s fashion fashion and parse out the trends. While the East Coast got some sleep, stars shuffled into the various afterparties, and three of our favorite stars opted for vintage. Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Keke Palmer all wore ‘90s archival pulls worthy of a closer look.

Kaia is a known vintage lover, and she turned up in an ethereal Valentino dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection (making the dress four years older than her) with a tiered skirt and flower-piece cape. Her hair and makeup matched the naif flower-child spirit of the dress, which is the best of the ‘90s mixed with the ‘60s, with a stitch of eyeshadow, full brows, and even fuller hair.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thierry Mugler Spring/Summer 1992 Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Kendall is also something of a secondhand fiend these days, swapping her usual fresh-off-the-runway style for pieces signaling her both her deep appreciation for fashion and the ability to pull such rare gems from archives. Her Thierry Mugler dress is from Spring/Summer 1992, shown in October 1991 (also making it four years older than her), originally worn by Eva Herzigova on the runway. The simple black dress, with its high neck and trumpet sleeve, let the intricate lacework and curve-fitting body do all the talking. Finally, Keke wore a Spring/Summer 2004 dress from Atelier Versace, bringing back a Y2K style 20 years later with mesh paneling and a bandeau top.

Keke Palmer Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Our favorite vintage showrooms gave a peek into what stylists want more and more of in 2025, and rare was on the top of the list. I haven’t seen any of these dresses make the rounds on any red carpets, and I appreciate the K-name trio selecting the actual original dress versus having the brand recreate the silhouette. It’s more cost-and-energy-effective, and this deep into the vintage red-carpet game, it’s still a flex to say it’s the original.