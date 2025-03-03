Fashion
The Best Oscars Afterparty Looks
Outfit changes on outfit changes.
“Well, that was pink,” we said as the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet concluded. But maybe all that flesh (color — it’s not that kind of affair) was to reflect the mood in LA, which seemed to have lightened considerably compared to earlier this winter when other ceremonies were toned down in deference of wildfire recovery.
Indeed, the atmosphere inside the Dolby Theatre was respectful but jovial, and we can only imagine spirits further lifted as the stars left for greener, even more celebratory pastures: the afterparties, the foremost being Vanity Fair’s event-within-an-event. More fun to be had means more big-deal frocks to be seen — preferably accessorized with a security-guarded drop necklace and an armful of miniature golden statuettes for the late arrivals — and the celebrities didn’t hold back at the conclusion of the 2025 back-slapping season.
Take in all the on-the-fly fashion transformations that happened after (and technically before — that’s how much of a to-do it is) Conan’s last joke landed, and see the best in late late celebrity style ahead.
Maude Apatow
In Bode at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Hannah Einbinder
In custom Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Jessica Williams
In Richard Quinn at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Kate Berlant
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Sarah Paulson
In Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Kaitlyn Dever
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Cole Escola
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Camila Cabello
In Miss Sohee Couture at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party
Megan Thee Stallion
At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party
Olivia Wilde
In Chloé at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Hari Nef
In Valentino at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Reneé Rapp
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Joan Smalls
In Tamara Ralph Couture at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Rita Ora
At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Zoey Deutch
In Tamara Ralph Couture at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party