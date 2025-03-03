WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Camila Cabello attends the Elton John foundation annual viewi...
The Best Oscars Afterparty Looks

Outfit changes on outfit changes.

by Chelsea Peng

“Well, that was pink,” we said as the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet concluded. But maybe all that flesh (color — it’s not that kind of affair) was to reflect the mood in LA, which seemed to have lightened considerably compared to earlier this winter when other ceremonies were toned down in deference of wildfire recovery.

Indeed, the atmosphere inside the Dolby Theatre was respectful but jovial, and we can only imagine spirits further lifted as the stars left for greener, even more celebratory pastures: the afterparties, the foremost being Vanity Fair’s event-within-an-event. More fun to be had means more big-deal frocks to be seen — preferably accessorized with a security-guarded drop necklace and an armful of miniature golden statuettes for the late arrivals — and the celebrities didn’t hold back at the conclusion of the 2025 back-slapping season.

Take in all the on-the-fly fashion transformations that happened after (and technically before — that’s how much of a to-do it is) Conan’s last joke landed, and see the best in late late celebrity style ahead.

Maude Apatow

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Bode at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Hannah Einbinder

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Jessica Williams

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Richard Quinn at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kate Berlant

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Sarah Paulson

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kaitlyn Dever

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Cole Escola

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Camila Cabello

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee Couture at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party

Megan Thee Stallion

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party

Olivia Wilde

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

In Chloé at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Hari Nef

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Reneé Rapp

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Joan Smalls

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph Couture at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Rita Ora

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Zoey Deutch

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph Couture at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party