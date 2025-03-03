The Best Oscars Afterparty Looks

“Well, that was pink,” we said as the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet concluded. But maybe all that flesh (color — it’s not that kind of affair) was to reflect the mood in LA, which seemed to have lightened considerably compared to earlier this winter when other ceremonies were toned down in deference of wildfire recovery.

Indeed, the atmosphere inside the Dolby Theatre was respectful but jovial, and we can only imagine spirits further lifted as the stars left for greener, even more celebratory pastures: the afterparties, the foremost being Vanity Fair’s event-within-an-event. More fun to be had means more big-deal frocks to be seen — preferably accessorized with a security-guarded drop necklace and an armful of miniature golden statuettes for the late arrivals — and the celebrities didn’t hold back at the conclusion of the 2025 back-slapping season.

Take in all the on-the-fly fashion transformations that happened after (and technically before — that’s how much of a to-do it is) Conan’s last joke landed, and see the best in late late celebrity style ahead.

Maude Apatow Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Bode at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Hannah Einbinder MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Jessica Williams Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Richard Quinn at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kate Berlant Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Sarah Paulson Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kaitlyn Dever Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Cole Escola Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Camila Cabello Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miss Sohee Couture at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party

Megan Thee Stallion Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party

Olivia Wilde Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images In Chloé at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Hari Nef Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Reneé Rapp Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Joan Smalls Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph Couture at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Rita Ora Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party