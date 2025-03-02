Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Oscars
Expect lots of red lipstick, Old Hollywood glamour, and dramatic hair.
Promotional interviews, dozens of dinners and parties, and countless fashion looks have all led to the Oscars, the final hurrah of awards season and the biggest night in Hollywood to celebrate a fantastic year in movies. Ballots have been cast, the Dolby Theatre has been outfitted, and the brightest stars are ready to hit the red carpet in the name of one last wow moment. We’ve highlighted our favorite vintage Oscars looks over the years and gone over this year’s particularly strong archival frenzy, and hope to add at least one more great pre-loved moment to our Pinterest boards.
Some key moments we’re also excited for include Timothée Chalamet’s wacky fashion (will he do one last method-dressing ode to Bob Dylan?), Demi Moore’s dress to potentially claim her first Academy Award, and Lisa’s inaugural Oscars red-carpet look. Elsewhere, the presenters list is as stacked as the acting nominees, including Miley Cyrus, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning, so rest assured the fashion won’t stop once the ceremony starts.
Keep this tab open as the night gets underway so you don’t miss a single earring, train, or hair transformation.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
In Versace
Stacy Martin
In Louis Vuitton
Bowen Yang
In Etro
Storm Reid
In Alexandre Vauthier
Omar Apollo
In Valentino and Chopard jewelry
Coco Jones
In custom Coach
Rachel Sennott
In custom Balenciaga Couture
Charlotte Lawrence
In Valentino
Ariana Grande
In Schiaparelli Couture