The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Oscars

Promotional interviews, dozens of dinners and parties, and countless fashion looks have all led to the Oscars, the final hurrah of awards season and the biggest night in Hollywood to celebrate a fantastic year in movies. Ballots have been cast, the Dolby Theatre has been outfitted, and the brightest stars are ready to hit the red carpet in the name of one last wow moment. We’ve highlighted our favorite vintage Oscars looks over the years and gone over this year’s particularly strong archival frenzy, and hope to add at least one more great pre-loved moment to our Pinterest boards.

Some key moments we’re also excited for include Timothée Chalamet’s wacky fashion (will he do one last method-dressing ode to Bob Dylan?), Demi Moore’s dress to potentially claim her first Academy Award, and Lisa’s inaugural Oscars red-carpet look. Elsewhere, the presenters list is as stacked as the acting nominees, including Miley Cyrus, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning, so rest assured the fashion won’t stop once the ceremony starts.

Keep this tab open as the night gets underway so you don’t miss a single earring, train, or hair transformation.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace

Stacy Martin Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton

Bowen Yang Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images In Etro

Storm Reid ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier

Omar Apollo ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Valentino and Chopard jewelry

Coco Jones ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In custom Coach

Rachel Sennott Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Balenciaga Couture

Charlotte Lawrence Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino