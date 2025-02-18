Fashion
There Were So Many Good Afterparty Looks This Weekend
Camila in London for the BAFTAs! Gaga in New York for SNL50!
If January was long and sleepy, February is short and wide awake. There was enough fashion over the long holiday weekend to fill 100 runways, between the BAFTAs in London and the extravagant SNL 50th anniversary celebrations in New York (plus Timothée Chalamet’s all-pink Chrome Hearts outfit in Berlin). The red carpets have been dissected and pored over enough — I’ve seen Emma Stone’s cheeky popcorn dress dozens of times — but our real interest lies in what stars wear after the ceremony, anyway. The list of parties was not inconsequential, with events happening before and after the big nights here and abroad to keep our Instagrams brimming with fresh-off-the-runway pulls, new hairstyles, and archival pulls to get our fashion-history brains buzzing.
We’ve rounded up the best looks from the steps outside the SNL50 concert afterparty, the BAFTA Nominees’ party, and more for your viewing pleasure. Keep scrolling to see all the worthwhile style you might’ve lost in the shuffle of a very fashion-forward (and long) weekend.
Lady Gaga at the SNL50 Concert Afterparty
In an On Aura Tout Vu coat
Demi Moore at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty
In McQueen
Sophie Wilde at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty
Isamaya Ffrench at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty
Camila Cabello at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party
In Roberto Cavalli SS13
Scout LaRue and Demi Moore at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party
Both in Chanel
Mikey Madison at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party
In Chanel
Maisie Williams at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
In Coperni
Jade Thirlwall at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
Alexa Chung at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
In Chloé
Harris Dickinson at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
In Prada
Felicity Jones at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
Poppy Delevingne at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
Adwoa Aboah at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party
Marisa Abela at Universal Focus Features’ BAFTA Afterparty
In Balmain