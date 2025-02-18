There Were So Many Good Afterparty Looks This Weekend

If January was long and sleepy, February is short and wide awake. There was enough fashion over the long holiday weekend to fill 100 runways, between the BAFTAs in London and the extravagant SNL 50th anniversary celebrations in New York (plus Timothée Chalamet’s all-pink Chrome Hearts outfit in Berlin). The red carpets have been dissected and pored over enough — I’ve seen Emma Stone’s cheeky popcorn dress dozens of times — but our real interest lies in what stars wear after the ceremony, anyway. The list of parties was not inconsequential, with events happening before and after the big nights here and abroad to keep our Instagrams brimming with fresh-off-the-runway pulls, new hairstyles, and archival pulls to get our fashion-history brains buzzing.

We’ve rounded up the best looks from the steps outside the SNL50 concert afterparty, the BAFTA Nominees’ party, and more for your viewing pleasure. Keep scrolling to see all the worthwhile style you might’ve lost in the shuffle of a very fashion-forward (and long) weekend.

Lady Gaga at the SNL50 Concert Afterparty XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images In an On Aura Tout Vu coat

Demi Moore at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen

Sophie Wilde at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Isamaya Ffrench at Netflix’s BAFTA Afterparty Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli SS13

Scout LaRue and Demi Moore at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Both in Chanel

Mikey Madison at the BAFTA Nominees’ Party Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel

Maisie Williams at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Coperni

Jade Thirlwall at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Chloé

Harris Dickinson at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada

Felicity Jones at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah at the British Vogue & GQ BAFTA Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Marisa Abela at Universal Focus Features’ BAFTA Afterparty Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain