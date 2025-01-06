LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Elle Fanning (R) is seen attending Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Gold...
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

All The Golden Globes Afterparty Looks You Haven't Seen

While you were sleeping...

by Chelsea Peng

Perhaps you went to bed dreaming of producing a full-length version of Nikki Glaser’s “Pope-ular” for the stage, or maybe you hit the hay mentally compiling your best-dressed list (here’s ours). Either way, unless you added on to your not-insignificant Golden Globes screen time by staying up and refreshing the platform formerly known as X, you probably haven’t seen the afterparty photos.

Those studio-, brand-, or privately thrown shindigs, if you didn’t know, are where the winners and “it was an honor just to be nominated” optimists alike let their hair down and continue celebrating the night with more Moët — and more standout fashion. And while Zendaya changed dresses midway through the ceremony, these post-game wardrobe swaps are just as thoroughly considered. (That could be why it’s not uncommon to play a game of “why didn’t she wear that on the red carpet instead?”)

Ahead, browse the best looks from what’s arguably the freer and more fun part of the night.

Monica Barbaro & Elle Fanning

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fanning in Dior Autumn/Winter 2004 at Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Golden Globes afterparty

Paris Jackson

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In Celine at Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Golden Globes afterparty

Dakota & Elle Fanning

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the UTA 82nd Annual Golden Globes afterparty

Anna Sawai

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Walt Disney Company Golden Globes afterparty

Zoe Saldaña

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty

Selena Gomez

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty

Cooper Koch & Mikey Madison

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the UTA 82nd Annual Golden Globes afterparty

Emma Chamberlain

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the UTA 82nd Annual Golden Globes afterparty