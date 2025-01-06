The 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was a testing ground and warm-up round for a very, very long awards season to come. There was a possible blink-and-you’ll-miss-it engagement-ring reveal via Zendaya’s left ring finger and a few too many ill-fitting opera gloves. A handful of dresses, however, were exceptional and passed the test of informal group-chat polls. A few pieces were inspired by the most recent runway collections, and some were plucked straight from the archives.

The best fashion of the night combined Old Hollywood glamour with modern flair (see: Selena Gomez in baby-blue Prada), or otherwise eschewed all red-carpet tradition and made their own case for porcupine-adjacent hair (see: Miley Cyrus in a geometric updo). Keep reading to see who we’ll be thinking about after the infamously long ceremony finishes.

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images Our favorite strapless gown of the night, and the best case for a cape we’ve seen on a red carpet in a minute. No notes.

Anna Sawai in Dior Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A corset cinched tighter than the most slicked-back ponytail imaginable. Her necklace was the modern touch this strict dress needed.

Miley Cyrus in Celine by Hedi Slimane Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images When you’re a pop chameleon, you do as icons do and wear sunglasses, a slinky cutout dress, and crystal sandals pretty much wherever you go. Her spiky, Japanese-cartoon inspired hair made it all come together and feel red-carpet worthy.

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s got the makings of a red-carpet babygirl: She’s fiercely committing to her character of sex-bomb earth goddess, blown-out ponytail and all.

Felicity Jones in Prada Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom remake of a Spring/Summer 2025 runway piece, originally paired with an anorak, is a delightfully odd way to catch the photographers’ flashes and embody alien couture simultaneously.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A brand-new pixie cut was the ultimate vehicle for not only her killer ear cuff, but this sensational custom dress.

Demi Moore in Armani Privé Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Armani is historically the designer behind winning actresses’ looks, and this pleated-origami beauty of a dress is surely best viewed accepting an award — which she just did.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Archival Dior Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Our favorite necklace of the night, and a deep cut from the archives. The shawl is divisive, as any might be, but she gets props for unintentionally matching the backdrop.

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe David Fisher/Shutterstock One of our best-dressed people of 2024 isn’t stepping off our necks anytime soon. This custom Loewe suit is an homage to Julia Robert’s 1990 pantsuit worn to the Globes.