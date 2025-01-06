Zendaya Just Pulled A Mid-Golden Globes Outfit Change

The jury’s still out on if she’s flashing an engagement ring or not, but here’s some Zendaya news we can confirm: that she changed inside the Golden Globes ceremony.

With a little less than an hour left in the proceedings on Jan. 5, the Challengers nominee swapped her sculpted bespoke Louis Vuitton ballgown for a more streamlined halter-neck dress. She also seems to have ditched the megawatt Bulgari necklace she wore on the red carpet in favor of no bling, save for all-over iridescent beading arranged in a foliage motif. (She did, however, keep the Old Hollywood coiffure crafted by hair stylist Coree Moreno using two shades of Bellami extensions.) You can get a glimpse of both the embellishment and the backless silhouette in this video clip recorded at the Beverly Hilton, where the awards are taking place.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has finessed a costume change during an event: At the 2024 Met Gala, she appeared on those well-known steps twice, the first time in punky Maison Margiela, then again in Las Meninas-y Givenchy Couture from Spring/Summer 1996. Call it her and stylist Law Roach’s signature move — one that shows off the team’s tactical and logistical skills and the wealth of “this needs a moment in the spotlight now” fashion she has access to as one of the best-dressed women in the world.