The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes

We’ve officially signed off the decade-long year that was 2024, and 2025 is sure to kick off on a riotous note with the Golden Globes. The ceremony has gone through quite the transformation in recent years, after the unaired 2022 ceremony and some questionable hosts who’ve left people wondering if they should even tune in. This is one Sunday-evening event you won’t want to miss out on, though: Nikki Glaser is hosting, and with her quick tongue and unapologetic penchant for celebrity roasts, the room will no doubt be doubled over in laughter.

The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles will be stuffed to the gills with stars across film, television, and music, with a bevy of celebs we love. Double nominee Selena Gomez will be there — but will she bring new fiancé Benny Blanco? Some more questions that are top of mind before the big night: Will Kylie Jenner accompany boyfriend Timothée Chalamet again and give lip readers another conversation to decipher? Is Miley Cyrus going to continue her panty-less award-ceremony streak? Will Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo double down on pink and green or go a more demure route? Our awards-season coverage starts here, with all the looks straight from the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see who wore what at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Ariana Grande Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 1966 Givenchy

Cynthia Erivo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Zoë Kravitz Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jessica McCormack jewelry

Dakota Fanning Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images In Versace

Anna Sawai Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Dior and Cartier jewelry

Elle Fanning Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain

Zoe Saldaña Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry

Zendaya Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Timothée Chalamet Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford

Miley Cyrus Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine and De Beers jewelry

Nicole Kidman Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Balenciaga Couture, Maison Boucheron earrings, and a vintage Omega watch

Demi Moore Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Armani Privé

Margaret Qualley Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel

Anya Taylor-Joy Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In archival Christian Dior

Cara Delevingne Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Bottega Veneta

Emma Stone Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Felicity Jones Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada

Pamela Anderson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta and custom Pandora jewelry

Monica Barbaro Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior

Kirsten Dunst Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen

Leighton Meester Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace

Lizzy McAlpine Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images