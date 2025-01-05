BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The B...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes

Here’s hoping Timothée Chalamet recreates another Bob Dylan look.

by Kevin LeBlanc and Chelsea Peng

We’ve officially signed off the decade-long year that was 2024, and 2025 is sure to kick off on a riotous note with the Golden Globes. The ceremony has gone through quite the transformation in recent years, after the unaired 2022 ceremony and some questionable hosts who’ve left people wondering if they should even tune in. This is one Sunday-evening event you won’t want to miss out on, though: Nikki Glaser is hosting, and with her quick tongue and unapologetic penchant for celebrity roasts, the room will no doubt be doubled over in laughter.

The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles will be stuffed to the gills with stars across film, television, and music, with a bevy of celebs we love. Double nominee Selena Gomez will be there — but will she bring new fiancé Benny Blanco? Some more questions that are top of mind before the big night: Will Kylie Jenner accompany boyfriend Timothée Chalamet again and give lip readers another conversation to decipher? Is Miley Cyrus going to continue her panty-less award-ceremony streak? Will Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo double down on pink and green or go a more demure route? Our awards-season coverage starts here, with all the looks straight from the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see who wore what at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Ariana Grande

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 1966 Givenchy

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Zoë Kravitz

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jessica McCormack jewelry

Dakota Fanning

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Versace

Anna Sawai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Dior and Cartier jewelry

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain

Zoe Saldaña

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry

Zendaya

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford

Miley Cyrus

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine and De Beers jewelry

Nicole Kidman

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Balenciaga Couture, Maison Boucheron earrings, and a vintage Omega watch

Demi Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé

Margaret Qualley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Chanel

Anya Taylor-Joy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In archival Christian Dior

Cara Delevingne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Bottega Veneta

Emma Stone

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton

Felicity Jones

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada

Pamela Anderson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta and custom Pandora jewelry

Monica Barbaro

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior

Kirsten Dunst

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen

Leighton Meester

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace

Lizzy McAlpine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Jared Jewelers jewelry