The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes
Here’s hoping Timothée Chalamet recreates another Bob Dylan look.
We’ve officially signed off the decade-long year that was 2024, and 2025 is sure to kick off on a riotous note with the Golden Globes. The ceremony has gone through quite the transformation in recent years, after the unaired 2022 ceremony and some questionable hosts who’ve left people wondering if they should even tune in. This is one Sunday-evening event you won’t want to miss out on, though: Nikki Glaser is hosting, and with her quick tongue and unapologetic penchant for celebrity roasts, the room will no doubt be doubled over in laughter.
The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles will be stuffed to the gills with stars across film, television, and music, with a bevy of celebs we love. Double nominee Selena Gomez will be there — but will she bring new fiancé Benny Blanco? Some more questions that are top of mind before the big night: Will Kylie Jenner accompany boyfriend Timothée Chalamet again and give lip readers another conversation to decipher? Is Miley Cyrus going to continue her panty-less award-ceremony streak? Will Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo double down on pink and green or go a more demure route? Our awards-season coverage starts here, with all the looks straight from the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see who wore what at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Ariana Grande
In 1966 Givenchy
Cynthia Erivo
In custom Louis Vuitton
Zoë Kravitz
In custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jessica McCormack jewelry
Dakota Fanning
In Versace
Anna Sawai
In custom Dior and Cartier jewelry
Elle Fanning
In Balmain
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry
Zendaya
In custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry
Timothée Chalamet
In Tom Ford
Miley Cyrus
In Celine and De Beers jewelry
Nicole Kidman
In custom Balenciaga Couture, Maison Boucheron earrings, and a vintage Omega watch
Demi Moore
In custom Armani Privé
Margaret Qualley
In custom Chanel
Anya Taylor-Joy
In archival Christian Dior
Cara Delevingne
Mikey Madison
In custom Bottega Veneta
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton
Felicity Jones
In Prada
Pamela Anderson
In Oscar de la Renta and custom Pandora jewelry
Monica Barbaro
In Dior
Kirsten Dunst
Angelina Jolie
In Alexander McQueen
Leighton Meester
In Versace
Lizzy McAlpine
Maren Morris
In Carolina Herrera and Jared Jewelers jewelry