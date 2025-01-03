The Best Golden Globes Looks Worn By Musicians

The past few years of the Golden Globes have been met with trepidation, after the 2022 ceremony was canceled due to, well, a controversy that you’re probably well-versed in. But, in both my personal group chats and our team Slack, we’re cautiously optimistic about the 2025 awards. Nikki Glaser — who may be the funniest woman on the planet right now — is hosting, finally getting a major moment in the spotlight after her viral Tom Brady roast. Plus, some of our favorite musicians are nominated across both acting and music categories.

It was a banner year for music and movies — and musical movies. There was the Wicked of it all, Timothée Chalamet’s crowning achievement in A Complete Unknown, and the fever dream that is Emilia Pérez. Nominees Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus will all be in attendance on Jan. 5, and to celebrate the meeting of film and musical minds, we’re taking a trip down red-carpet memory lane. Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments brought to us by musicians on the Globes carpet.

Lana Del Rey Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lana was up for Best Original Song - Motion Picture in 2015 with her song “Big Eyes” for the movie of the same name. She attended in her then-signature bouffant and a turquoise pleated dress from Decades.

Lorde Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Lorde’s “Yellow Flicker Beat” from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 is still going platinum in my house. She showed up as a nominee for that song in a Marlene Dietrich-esque Narciso Rodriguez suit and a dashing red lip.

Courtney Love Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The rockstar and general cool girl turned up to the awards in 2000 in this Christian Dior haute couture dress by John Galliano, leaving little to the imagination and placing a lot of faith in her boob tape.

Selena Gomez MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images The eight-time nominee, who’s up for three more Globes in 2025, turned up in 2024 wearing this Armani Privé asymmetrical dress that’s fit for a princess.

Rihanna Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Riri isn’t one to arrive on time, but rather on her own time, hence the non-red-carpet pictures from this ceremony in 2023. Her custom Schiaparelli and twisted hair more than make up for her tardiness.

Dua Lipa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The queen of serviceable dance-floor hits and known fashion stunner wore custom Schiaparelli with gold-encrusted ribs and a casual Tiffany & Co. necklace that costs more than my bank account will ever see.

Billie Eilish Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She’s a winner, baby! Eilish wore Willy Chavarria to pick up her second globe for “What Was I Made For?”

Taylor Swift Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miss Swift is a five-time nominee, most recently for her redefining Eras tour film, and this custom chartreuse Gucci column gown was perhaps one of her most mature and refined red-carpet looks, ever.

Lady Gaga Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mother Monster shocked even herself with her acting win in 2016 for American Horror Story: Hotel. She oozed Old Hollywood glamour in this Atelier Versace velvet number and even perfected Monroe’s coiffure.

Beyoncé Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé is no stranger to the Globes, and in 2007, she did not come to play in this Elie Saab dress. The only thing shinier than her dress is her glowing décolletage.

Miley Cyrus Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images In honor of her 2025 nomination, here’s baby Miley at the 2009 awards in Marchesa, where she was the youngest nominee ever in the Best Original Song category.

Cynthia Erivo Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In what can now be considered a moment of manifestation, Erivo wore this neon-green Valentino Couture dress to the 2021 Globes, where she was nominated for Best Original Song.

Cher Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Who else could pull off a cut-out leather mini skirt to pick up an acting Globe besides Cher? This outfit from 1984 looks like it could be worn today, proving Cher is a sartorial soothsayer.