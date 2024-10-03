Beyoncé Does Her Own Laundry For Levi’s & More Fashion News You Missed

Everyone in fashion took a collective sigh of relief when Fashion Month ended, because there’s only so much traveling and newness our eyes and bodies can take. However, just because the runways are over, doesn’t mean the rest of the industry isn’t plugging along. From a very synergistic denim campaign to a Hedi Slimane’s final Celine collection, there’s a lot to catch up on outside of Paris. Keep scrolling to see the news you need to know this week.

Hedi Slimane’s Swan Song At Celine

It’s a wrap for designer Hedi Slimane, as Celine announced on Oct. 2 that he is departing his post as creative director of the French fashion label after a very productive seven-year stint: He introduced menswear, perfume, and home accessories (Celine dog collar, anyone?) with his signature flair. His last collection, set to a 9-minute loop of The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “Femme Fatale,” was a continuation of the matronly-but-youthful skirts, jackets, and dresses for fall, this time with a slightly more French twist than usual.

Moose Knuckles & Luar’s Fuzzy Fall Collection

Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Luar’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway featured many furry pieces, including some killer boots, that were made in collaboration with Canadian outerwear experts Moose Knuckles. The resulting retail pieces are luxe, and include a huge shearling wrap that Cruella de Vil would be jealous of, and a bomber with sine waves across the chest.

Beyonce’s “Levii’s Jeans”

Now this is brand synergy that was bound to happen. Yoncé dropped her 28-song country record Cowboy Carter in April 2024, and her Post Malone collab “LEVII’S JEANS” paid tribute to the American denim purveyor. The brand capitalized on this and put her in a campaign, featuring a Melina Moutsakas-directed video doing something she would never do (go to a laundromat) in head-to-toe Levi’s.

Swatch Breaks Free

Courtesy of Swatch

In 1984, Swatch hosted the first-ever World Breakdance Championship in New York City, for which Keith Haring designed a neon poster that got the city buzzing over the event. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of contest and its vibrant visuals, Swatch is debuting the “BREAK FREE” collection, which features Haring’s signature human forms in Day-Glo ‘80s colors on square settings. I wonder which timepiece Australian breaking sensation Raygun would cop...

HEYDUDE’s Mean Girls Stompers

Courtesy of HEYDUDE

It’s fitting that the news of HEYDUDE and Mean Girls’ sneaker collab comes on October 3, the day that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what the date was, aka “Mean Girls Day.” HEYDUDE’s two sneakers, the Wendy slip-on and the Hudson, have been reimagined in pink, naturally, with the Wendys featuring an homage to the Burn Book cover that includes a lipstick kiss on the heel. Now that’s fetch.