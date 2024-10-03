PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: A model walks the runway during the Vaquera Ready to Wear Spring/Summe...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fashion

10 Novel Outfit Ideas From Fashion Month

Why not wear a varsity jacket with a sheer skirt?

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

While it’s nice to look at the more outlandish runway creations that fill our phone screens every February and September during Fashion Month, we try to be a bit more practical around here and flesh out the looks that you can easily recreate without 1) looking insane and 2) breaking the bank. There were lots of great ideas that walked for Spring/Summer 2025, but why wait six months to test out some cute-ass ‘fits? Below, we’ve shopped out ten different outfit formulas straight from the runways: Some are new, some are familiar, but they’re all inspiring us to add to cart.

A Windbreaker & A Metallic Dress

PradaThe Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed their least cohesive (and most exciting) show as a designer duo in Milan, and the takeaway was that there is no takeaway, and you should dress however the f*ck you want. This particular outfit was calling out to the city girls who have to trek through any conditions to make it to the club, so don’t be afraid to mix your most gorpcore jacket with your blingiest dress this fall (and skip the alien-eye raffia visor).

Tory Burch Canvas Cropped Jacket in Summer
Zara Midi Sequin Dress
K Way Le Vrai 3.0 Claude in Orange
J.Crew Sequin Midi Sheath Dress

A Suit & A Bomber Jacket

Saint LaurentMarc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

This Saint Laurent number was my favorite look of the entire Fashion Month. A green bomber has never excited me more than seen over an ultra-relaxed gray suit. Keep up the cool-girl momentum with a striped tie and oversized sunnies.

The Frankie Shop Dina Double Breasted Blazer
The Frankie Shop Maya Trousers in Grey
Tna Brea Bomber In Army Green
Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Silk Tie
Saint Laurent Lignes Pointues 54MM Cat-Eye Sunglasses

A Teeny-Tiny Cami & Sky-High Jeans

ChloéPeter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloé’s show was an exercise in both how girls want to dress and how they actually are dressing, right now. There were lots of flowy dresses to covet, but this barely-there lacy peach cami paired with powder-blue jeans is simple enough to recreate with pieces you probably already have in your closet.

Zadig & Voltaire Christy Silk Jacquard Camisole
Veronica Beard Taylor Wide-Leg Jean
Doen Elise Embroidered Silk Cami Top
RE/Done Loose Long Jeans

A Bright Coat & Nothing Else

BallyVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bally’s ladylike show was sculptural, imperfect, and rooted in reality, like this kelly-green car coat that’s slightly wrinkled and worn with nothing underneath. Pick out any saturated hue à la Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore’s character in The Substance) and make that coat your personality pick of the season.

Zara Wool Blend Oversized Coat ZW Collection
Christopher John Rogers Sequin Car Coat
Cordera Trench Coat in Cobalt

A Floral Dress & High-Top Sneakers

LoeweVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Loewe’s pared-back show was a masterclass in juxtaposition. Take this silk gazar floral-print dress with a crinoline skirt paired with high-top sneakers. This one can also probably be achieved with items you already own.

Ulla Johnson Lorna Dress
Vans Sk8 Hi Shoe
Doen Ischia Dress in Printed Bouquet
Converse Chuck 70 High-Top Sneakers

A Sexy Party Dress & A Baseball Cap

VaqueraVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vaquera knows who their customer is, and delivers on a sexy, intriguing wardrobe for them to pick from each season. This slinky striped dress with their signature rosette is offset by a monogram hat. Pick up some merch and pair it with your go-to party dress for your next night out.

The Attico Black Mini Dress
Von Dutch Cap
PriscaVERA Tortoise Cowlneck Minidress
R13 Black Baseball Cap

A One-Piece & A Pencil Skirt

Miu MiuVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Miu Miu always delivers on unexpected combinations. Consider this waxed wrap skirt worn with a cutout white swimsuit. Try it out with a vinyl skirt, or go for a pleated version for the ultimate mashup.

MOntce Ky One-Piece in Bone Crochet
Courrèges Reedition Vinyl Mini Skirt
Gooseberry Red Cutout One Piece
Gu Pleated Skirt In Dark Gray

Endless Layers

RabanneVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

How many layers can you count? Try out this Rabanne recipe with as many tops as you can stand without sweating through them all. The key is to make them all match without being too monochromatic.

Babaton New Tabloid Trench Coat
Everybody.World Trash Zip Up Hoodie
Tommy Hilfiger Classic Blue Stripe Shirt
Kule The Modern Tee

A Sparkly Top & Low-Rise Jeans

Stella McCartneyPeter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This particular silhouette has been in Stella McCartney’s repertoire for a while, and for good reason: It feels fresh season after season. Try out unusual metallic shades and keep the jeans non-shredded for a polished look.

Ramy Brook Amy Sequined Camisole
H&M Ava Jean in Light Blue
Xu Zhi Sequined Open-Back Top
Agolde Low Slung Puddle Jeans

Varsity Jacket & Sheer Skirt

Off-WhiteWWD/WWD/Getty Images

Off-White took to New York and showed a versatile collection of sporty, party-ready ‘fits including this combo that, at first, I grimaced at, but now I see as the answer to staying cool while also wearing your boyfriend’s varsity jacket.

Polo Ralph Lauren Letterman Jacket
Coperni Belted Organza Midi Skirt
Shein EZWear Baseball Jersey Jacket
Zara Organza Skirt ZW Collection