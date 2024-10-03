10 Novel Outfit Ideas From Fashion Month

While it’s nice to look at the more outlandish runway creations that fill our phone screens every February and September during Fashion Month, we try to be a bit more practical around here and flesh out the looks that you can easily recreate without 1) looking insane and 2) breaking the bank. There were lots of great ideas that walked for Spring/Summer 2025, but why wait six months to test out some cute-ass ‘fits? Below, we’ve shopped out ten different outfit formulas straight from the runways: Some are new, some are familiar, but they’re all inspiring us to add to cart.

A Windbreaker & A Metallic Dress

Prada The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed their least cohesive (and most exciting) show as a designer duo in Milan, and the takeaway was that there is no takeaway, and you should dress however the f*ck you want. This particular outfit was calling out to the city girls who have to trek through any conditions to make it to the club, so don’t be afraid to mix your most gorpcore jacket with your blingiest dress this fall (and skip the alien-eye raffia visor).

A Suit & A Bomber Jacket

Saint Laurent Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

This Saint Laurent number was my favorite look of the entire Fashion Month. A green bomber has never excited me more than seen over an ultra-relaxed gray suit. Keep up the cool-girl momentum with a striped tie and oversized sunnies.

A Teeny-Tiny Cami & Sky-High Jeans

Chloé Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloé’s show was an exercise in both how girls want to dress and how they actually are dressing, right now. There were lots of flowy dresses to covet, but this barely-there lacy peach cami paired with powder-blue jeans is simple enough to recreate with pieces you probably already have in your closet.

A Bright Coat & Nothing Else

Bally Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bally’s ladylike show was sculptural, imperfect, and rooted in reality, like this kelly-green car coat that’s slightly wrinkled and worn with nothing underneath. Pick out any saturated hue à la Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore’s character in The Substance) and make that coat your personality pick of the season.

A Floral Dress & High-Top Sneakers

Loewe Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Loewe’s pared-back show was a masterclass in juxtaposition. Take this silk gazar floral-print dress with a crinoline skirt paired with high-top sneakers. This one can also probably be achieved with items you already own.

A Sexy Party Dress & A Baseball Cap

Vaquera Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Vaquera knows who their customer is, and delivers on a sexy, intriguing wardrobe for them to pick from each season. This slinky striped dress with their signature rosette is offset by a monogram hat. Pick up some merch and pair it with your go-to party dress for your next night out.

A One-Piece & A Pencil Skirt

Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Miu Miu always delivers on unexpected combinations. Consider this waxed wrap skirt worn with a cutout white swimsuit. Try it out with a vinyl skirt, or go for a pleated version for the ultimate mashup.

Endless Layers

Rabanne Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

How many layers can you count? Try out this Rabanne recipe with as many tops as you can stand without sweating through them all. The key is to make them all match without being too monochromatic.

A Sparkly Top & Low-Rise Jeans

Stella McCartney Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This particular silhouette has been in Stella McCartney’s repertoire for a while, and for good reason: It feels fresh season after season. Try out unusual metallic shades and keep the jeans non-shredded for a polished look.

Varsity Jacket & Sheer Skirt

Off-White WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Off-White took to New York and showed a versatile collection of sporty, party-ready ‘fits including this combo that, at first, I grimaced at, but now I see as the answer to staying cool while also wearing your boyfriend’s varsity jacket.