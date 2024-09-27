3 Major Fashion Month Shoe Trends You Can Shop Right Now

If there’s anything Italians are known for besides good pasta, it’s good shoes. Traditionally, the spring/summer rotation includes sandals, flip flops, and trendy newcomers like this year’s jelly shoes. But the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2025 shows gave us a range of refreshing new footwear, with a lot to look forward to seeing in stores come spring.

Gucci declared wedges the new silhouette of the season, crystal-clear heels glittered throughout Versace’s runway show, and models in lace-up sandals resembling ballet slippers gracefully glided the Ferragamo catwalk. Next spring is poised to be a shoe-focused season, and while it still feels light-years away with coats just being dug out of our closets, here are the top three spring 2025 shoe trends you can buy — and more importantly, wear — now.

Wedge Salad

Gucci spring/summer 2025. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Italians have declared wedges are back, but in a sleeker way, unlike the bulky wedges of Y2Ks past. Gucci showed slim wedges in almost every color, and with modern details like lucite heels (another new trend covered below). What’s not to love about extra height without sacrificing comfort?

Crystal Clear

Versace Spring/Summer 2025. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some people may associate lucite heels with a bygone late-night aesthetic, but Milan had some fashionable updates on transparent shoes. Versace did it three ways: with stilettos, with pointy triangle heels, and with campy block heels carved in the shape of their Bright Crystal perfume bottle. With so much variety, clear heels are a wise investment for any season or occasion.

Wrap Around

Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This season, Ferragamo paid homage to its rich history with ballerinas, as Salvatore himself used to create custom ballet shoes. Creative director Maximilian Davis reimagined dance-wear as modern ready-to-wear, and for the feet, pumps and high-heel sandals were delicately laced up with ribbon. Shop lace-up shoes for a similarly elegant effect.