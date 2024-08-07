BTS' Jin Is Gucci's Latest Brand Ambassador

Watch out, Paul Mescal: A new heartthrob just joined the Gucci family. The Italian fashion brand named Jin of BTS as their newest global brand ambassador.

Jin is the latest in a line of new faces under Gucci’s recently appointed creative director Sabato de Sarno, who shared glowing remarks about Jin in a press release: “His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him.” The BTS Army already had suspicions Jin would join Gucci’s ranks before the official announcement after spotting the idol wearing GG monograms more frequently in his rare public appearances.

Jin is the eldest of the seven-person K-pop group BTS and was the first of the group to finish his compulsory 18-month military duty in South Korea. Just weeks after completing his service, Jin was seen in Paris carrying the Olympic torch as a representative for his country. While he waits for the rest of BTS to carry out their required year-and-a-half enlistment, Jin will no doubt bring optimism (and many eyes) to the house of Gucci, as he joins the likes of NewJean’s Hanni, Lee Jung-Jae, and Alia Bhatt. See his first pictures as ambassador sporting the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection below.