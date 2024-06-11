We’re Obsessed With Dakota Johnson’s Sheer Gucci Dress

Dakota Johnson stepped onto the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet for the New York premiere of her latest film, Daddio, wearing a sheer teal Gucci slip dress with a plunging necklace and a Tiffany pendant.

With delicate, lingerie-inspired lace paneling, the AW24 ready-to-wear piece — designed by creative director Sabato de Sarno — was paired with a fist-sized Tiffany stone encased in gold netting that ended in a long tassel. By themselves, the dress and jewelry vaguely recall the boho of the early 2010s, but Johnson’s signature bangs and tattoos brought the look fully into the 2020s.

Stylist Kate Young later confirmed on Instagram that she dressed the Madame Web star in Gucci (down to the complementary undergarments and sandals) and Tiffany jewels, specifically one of Elsa Peretti’s famous designs for the house featuring a green jade stone in handwoven silk “setting” with yellow gold rondelle.

Johnson, ever the candid interview subject and noted lime lover, has been going sheer for the past few public appearances. While out on the town ahead of the premiere, the Fifty Shades star wore a sheer yellow midi skirt with matching bra and briefs peeking through the sheer white top. Young reposted an image of this ensemble on her Instagram story, where she once again tagged Gucci.