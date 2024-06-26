Heaven Scent
8 Fragrances So Good That Strangers Stop In Their Tracks
Prepare for nonstop compliments.
When life starts getting hectic and you start losing touch with yourself, what helps you feel like that girl once again? Regardless of your personal definition of “that,” NYLON editors unanimously agree that reaching for their favorite It-girl fragrances from brands like Aesop, Kayali, and Celine does the trick. With just a spritz, these perfumes envelop us in a cloud of florals, citrus, spice, or musk (even all at once) that help us live out our best #Bratgirlsummer. Scent, after all, is more than just some liquid in a fancy flask — one push of the atomizer can instantly empower, ground, and even seduce.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the exact fragrances we consider to be rizz in a bottle. These are the head-turning scents that strangers on the street stop us to ask what we’re wearing; the ones that consistently rack up compliments and make people think of us whenever they catch a whiff. We also asked our guest judges to share their signature scents so you can soon have one to call your own. Will it be Byredo’s Mixed Emotions? Charlotte Tilbury’s More Sex? Keep scrolling to find out.
The Scent Of Summer
Can’t make it to Capri like everyone on Instagram? This bright floral-meets-citrus fragrance will transport you to a sunny, cloudless day at the beach. Notes of neroli, Italian lemon, and orange blossom are joined by a hint of muskiness from petitgrain, so it’s not too tart. NYLON Senior Social Media Strategist Kelly Reed credits it as her go-to summer scent.
The Slinky Black Dress Scent
Sweet pink pineapple and magenta dianthus are balanced out by spicy black pepper and amber for an intoxicating scent that will make you want to go dancing. “It’s inspired by nights out in NYC, so it speaks to me,” says BDG Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue. “It’s a little sweet, a little smoky, and fully seductive. I feel like a different person when I spritz it, and everyone always asks me what I’m wearing.”
The Intriguing Everyday
Byredo Mixed Emotions has a smoky yet fresh vibe that beauty creator Mei Pang can’t get enough of. “It’s a staple in my life,” she tells NYLON. “It is a unisex, woody, aromatic fragrance and is the most complimented scent I’ve ever worn.” It brings a little of everything with juicy blackcurrant, woodsy birch, and a cozy combo of maté and Ceylon teas.
The Idyllic Escape
If cottagecore had a signature scent, it would be Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Solar Violet, which Reed counts as an everyday staple. With just a spritz, you’ll feel like you’re sitting outside a thatched-roof home at a table topped with a bouquet of violets and irises and a bowl of freshly picked pears — basically, an idyllic escape to the Cotswolds, bottled.
The Spice Market
An ode to its namesake city, this eau de parfum has a rich spiciness akin to the aromas that flow through the vibrant markets in Marrakesh lined with mounds of cardamom, clove, sandalwood, and dried roses. “I have Moroccan roots so naturally, I love warm, musky scents,” says beauty expert Sarah Feingold. “It has the perfect hint of heat, transporting me to the vibrant chaos of Moroccan market strips.”
The Seducer
British beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury enlisted master perfumers to concoct perfumes that make you feel things… literally. More Sex, in particular, is intentionally seductive and passionate with notes of leather, sandalwood, musk, and black pepper. “It’s very sensual and smells like an Arabic perfume I’d find back home in Dubai,” shares beauty creator Emira D’Spain.
The Grown-Up Gourmand
Vanilla perfume goes haute couture with the unapologetically feminine Celine Zouzou. Nostalgically sweet notes link up with musk and patchouli for a scent reminiscent of the crunchy caramelized layer atop a crème brûlée. Although it’s considered a gourmand, Xue says each spritz feels grown up and lavish. “The first time I wore this, my Uber driver asked me what I was wearing so he could buy the fragrance for his girlfriend.”